Budget fails to tackle inflation, says chamber head

South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith found little in the Budget to ease the challenges facing the business community.

The Government’s Budget will not tackle the problem of inflation, South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith says.

“Businesses have had far higher costs across the board, and paying more on wages while people are spending less.

“It was hoped that this budget would feature proposals to tackle inflation and to reduce the cost of doing business – none of this is evident.”

From July 1, the fuel tax will increase 29 cents per litre.

“The reinstatement of the fuel tax will hurt regional economies like ours where people are dependent on their vehicles to travel to work, as public transport is limited,” Smith said.

“This will also impact the farming community and our goods being taken to market – unfortunately once again these costs have to be passed onto the consumer.”

She considered the general expectation before the Budget that there would be little content to ease the challenges of doing business was confirmed.

Supplied/Venture Timaru Venture Timaru chief executive Nigel Davenport.

“Unfortunately this was correct and most disconcerting is the increase in spending over the next year. With higher spending the Reserve Bank may see the need for higher interest rates and hence the cycle of inflation continues.”

Venture Timaru chief executive Nigel Davenport said with a myriad of “reform balls in the air,” the aftermath of Covid-19 and flood repair work in the North Island, there was never going to be much left to excite business and industry.

“We continue to reiterate our recent calls for central government to better recognise and support areas such as ours that contribute significantly to NZ inc.

“We look forward to seeing our fair share of the announced funding into areas such as infrastructure, resilience and education finding their way to us here in South Canterbury.”

Davenport welcomed the funding directed to health and education.

“We are thrilled to see the value of the nationwide network of the Education to Employment service which is based on our very own My Next Move initiative has been recognised with funding extended for another two years.

“The focus on cost of living relief appears to have a bit of ‘give with one hand take with the other.’

“On the plus side such announcements on extending free childcare availability and free prescriptions will be welcomed, but the fuel tax increase from July 1 will not.”