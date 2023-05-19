Waitohi residents told water supply issues will remain until at least July

Waitohi residents, including Maurice Peirce, pictured holding a copy of The Timaru Herald, will have to wait until at least July to get safe drinking water supplies to their properties.

Residents fed up waiting for the Timaru District Council to deliver a safe drinking water supply to their properties have been told they will be waiting until at least July for work to be completed.

A group of Waitohi residents spoke out about their concerns in April, saying they were fed up with boil water notices and questioned why they should pay full rates when they were having to buy in and boil water.

At last week’s council meeting, Waitohi resident Lynley Kelman was given the opportunity to air her concerns with councillors directly.

Kelman told them access to safe drinking water was a human right, and given they had been waiting two years, she raised the idea of compensation or of the council supplying water tankers until the issue was resolved.

“Do you know how much people have been paying ... and then you tell us it’s precautionary after you’ve been boiling your water for a year, to find out it’s the same as it’s always been. How would you feel about that?”

The council’s group manager infrastructure Andrew Dixon said while he accepted the residents’ frustrations, offering a rates rebate would be challenging.

“With rural schemes they do sometimes fall out of compliance.

“To offer a rebate every time there was a boil water notice ... would be difficult.”

JOHN BISSET/STUFF A group of Waitohi residents is fed up with ongoing water quality issues and wants the Timaru District Council to take action to resolve the matter.

Dixon said deciding how much that would be would also be a challenge and gave the example of those living on sealed and unsealed roads to highlight the different levels of service experienced by ratepayers.

“It’s very time-consuming, and I must say can be very frustrating, and I can understand the residents’ perspective.”

In providing an update on the project, Dixon said all seven resource consents had been obtained, and the council had purchased the pipes separately to accelerate the project.

Dixon said the pipes had been delivered to the site, but council was still waiting on some fittings to arrive.

“The construction of the pipeline is currently out for tender at the moment.”

“We have had pre-site meetings with contractors and ... we believe we will get some tenders in ... and hopefully at a good price too.

“The job will be finished probably into July to be honest, and that’s subject to weather. If we get major river flows then we won’t be able to actually work in the river.

“Part of the role is actually moving the river, doing dewatering etc to actually construct the pipeline.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru District Council group manager infrastructure Andrew Dixon said the work to replace the pipe was unlikely to be finished until July, weather depending.

Dixon said it was unfortunate the pipeline under the river got a hole in it, because it meant the affected residents were unable to be supplied by the new water from the Downlands plant.

“Once we get this pipeline replaced, the water will flow. The Waitohi plant will be basically turned off, and they will have fully compliant water with no boil water notice.”

He said the water being supplied to the Waitohi residents now was the “same water that they have had for many, many years, it’s just that we have new drinking water standards now.”

He said the new standards require there is Protozoa protection, and if not then a pre-cautionary boil water notice is put in place.

“The treatment system in the Waitohi plant ... is unable to treat that.”

He said the council regularly test the water supply for bacteria, although the risk of a Protozoa like giardia or cryptosporidium remained.

Dixon explained the consenting for the pipe work took “a long time”, and that was due to the application required, rather than the processing by Environment Canterbury which had been done “relatively quickly”.

“We had to first identify bats, and we actually had to trace them, where they were nesting, where they were going. We actually got wee pictures of them flying from tree to tree.

“We had to identify lizards, we had to do a complete fish and eel study as well.

“There was a lot of ecological assessments that had to be done. We also had to do an archaeological one of course as well.

“As a consequence of that, we actually did find a lot of wildlife including bats. So we have had to develop ... a bat management plan, a lizard management plan, an eel management plan, a salmon management plan.”

He said those must be complied with, and that all takes time.

Tenders for the work, which went to four approved suppliers, close on Monday.