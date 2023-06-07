Consumers spend more on food and booze in South Canterbury

People are spending more in South Canterbury – but most of that is going on food and booze. (File photo)

Consumers are spending more across South Canterbury – with the amount spent in May up 8.2% on 2022 and 23.1% on pre-Covid 2019 levels, but most of the increase is going on food and booze.

And that spending, which appears to be a trend with similar figures in April, comes as no surprise to Timaru’s Budget Advisory Trust which says it is seeing more people looking for help and those on higher incomes having to adapt as the cost of living continues to rise.

Data released by Worldline, formerly Paymark, last week shows $51 million was spent in South Canterbury in May – the same amount spent in the region in April. Those figures excluded money spent in the hospitality industry.

The Timaru Herald asked Worldline to break the numbers down, to get a better idea of where the $51m each month had been spent.

A Worldline spokesperson said because of the small number of retailers in South Canterbury’s business sectors, it could not provide specific spending figures by category. But it could confirm most of the increase had been spent on food and liquor, with consumers spending 10.7% more in that sector in April.

That sector did not include fast food stores or cafes.

In May, that figure was 10.2%.

In April, the ‘other’ spending category, which covered spending across a range of retail products, also showed an overall increase of 2.8%.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff One consumer told Stuff they were more conscious of filling up their car, as the cost of living continues to bite.

That included a lift in the amount spent on clothing and footwear, up 3.1%, and a drop in spending on hardware, furniture and appliances, down 3.1%.

And last month, the ‘other’ spending category showed an overall increase of 3.5%.

Timaru Budget Advisory Trust manager Sheree Sadler said the price of groceries and petrol were sectors that the trust’s clients often struggled with.

She said the trust continued to see an increasing number of people, with increasingly complex issues.

Many of those were consumers who used buy now, pay later schemes.

Supplied Timaru’s Budget Advisory Trust says it is seeing more people looking for help and those on higher incomes having to adapt as the cost of living continues to rise.

While the system could work, she said for many it was too easy to give into temptation, and it did not have the restrictions of a credit card.

“For example, someone can go to The Warehouse and get something on the buy now, pay later,’’ Sadler said.

“Then they can go somewhere else tomorrow and get something else. Some do weekly and some do fortnightly payments. It gets confusing to keep track of the repayments.’’

Sadler said everyone the trust saw was struggling – from those used to getting a high income, to those on a budget already.

“Everyone is making changes,’’ she said.

“Struggling looks different for each person though.’’

And she encouraged anyone feeling that way to talk to the advisory trust.

“We help everyone.

“From two-income households to individuals. Even if it is just someone coming to see us to get us to look over their spending.’’

She advised people to make savings goals.

“Think about what you’re saving for – ‘I’m buying this for the kids for Christmas’.’’

Also, start with small changes to spending habits, this could be as simple as taking snacks in the car when travelling children.

“There’s lots of small changes people can make that add up.’’

For parents, giving their children the responsibility of buying their food for school lunches, also taught them the value of money, she said.

“Involve the kids.

“Take them to the supermarket and give them $20 and get them to pick their lunch food for the week. See it as a fun game.’’

Your say

We asked people on Timaru’s Stafford St if their spending habits had changed over the past six months, were they spending more on essentials, what sort of things were they cutting back on, and where most of their money was going each pay?

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Susan Young, of Timaru, says her family has become more focused on what they spend their money on.

Susan Young, of Timaru

“Oh yes, we have really changed our spending habits.

“We don’t buy nearly as much as we used to and with our groceries we look for bargains.

“We are spending more on essentials and cut back on food.’’

Young said the family was now using the fire more, to warm the home and to dry washing, and has cut down on meat consumption.

“We used to eat meat four nights a week.’’

She said the family could spend up to $400 a week on groceries, and she was looking at cheaper snack and lunch alternatives for the younger members of the household.

Rent was the biggest cost for the family, and then food, she said.

“And then we pay our bills and see what we have left over.’’

Treats such as KFC and McDonald’s were very rare now, but the children had become used to that during Covid-19 lockdowns, she said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Ray Harkness, of Timaru, says he has noticed things have got “a lot dearer’’.

Ray Harkness, of Timaru

“I lost my wife 18 months ago,’’ he said.

“Things have got a lot dearer. It doesn’t really worry me because I’m by myself.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Margaret Card, of Roxburgh, is conscious of what she is spending her money on, but says she always has been.

Margaret Card, of Roxburgh

“I do consider things before I spend, but I have always done this,’’ she said

“This is especially for the groceries. I look for the bargains.’’

Card said she was not cutting back on what she spent – as she lived on her own she had always been careful.

“Food and petrol is where I spend most of my money.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Lorenor Poi, of Timaru, said the cost of living had got “a lot tougher’’.

Lorenor Poi, of Timaru

“Yep, my spending habits have changed,’’ she said.

“It’s got a lot tougher.’’

Poi, with a family, said she was spending more on food, while cutting back on luxury items.

To help, she said the family was buying and eating meals that were quick and easy to cook, and cheaper.

Groceries were what she spent most of her money on each week, she said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Laura Rowley, of Waimate, said she is spending more on the basics, and cutting back on non-essentials.

Laura Rowley, of Waimate

“Yes. I have changed my spending habits.

“I have noticed I am spending more on the essentials – the price of fruit and veges has gone up.’’

She had cut back on takeaways and was not going out to restaurants or cafes.

Her mortgage repayments had also gone up “substantially’’.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Connor Ritchie, centre, and Kasey Cunningham, right, of Balclutha, and their 11-month-old son Harlow Ritchie, left.

Connor Ritchie and Kasey Cunningham, of Balclutha

For young couple Connor Ritchie and Kasey Cunningham, the increasing cost of living meant they had become more conscious of where their hard-earned cash went.

In Timaru this week on holiday, the pair said they spent the most money each fortnight at the supermarket.

“We’re spending more on groceries now,’’ Ritchie said.

“Even baby food has got expensive.’’

The pair estimated they spent between $380 to $400 at the supermarket – this did not include meat as they lived on a farm.

“If we were to buy meat that would just be crazy,’’ Ritchie said.

Cunningham said cutting back on non-essentials had helped, as “every little bit adds up’’.

They were conscious of needing to use petrol, trying to make only essential trips, and now took water bottles with them, so they were not tempted to buy bottled drinks when they were out.