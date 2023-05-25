What's on in South Canterbury: May 26-28, 2023

Illuminate will be held at the Timaru Botanic Gardens on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Friday

Tweed, Fur and Feathers Ball: 6pm at the Waimate Pavillion, brought to you by Southern Canterbury A&P and Waimate District Hunt, complimentary drink, nibbles, The Heavy Feathers performing, and two-course meal. Tickets $85, available at eventfinda.co.nz.

The Lady Killers: 7.30pm at The Landing Services Function Centre, with special guest Chet O’Connell and support act Double Talk. Tickets available at undertheradar.co.nz.

Kevin Greaves: 7.30pm at the Timaru South Cosmopolitan Club. Greaves will perform with an all star band including Allan Barron, Aroha Williams, and Paddy Long. Tickets $20 each.

Friday and Saturday

Captain Cain: Ends on Saturday, the world premiere of the story of early Timaru brought to life by the South Canterbury Drama League, and written by Carol Angland. A Repertory 90th anniversary production. Tickets available at iTicket.co.nz.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Illuminate: From 5.45pm to 9.30pm each day, at the Timaru Botanic Gardens, an interactive light show that people can walk through, and includes sound activations. Tickets available at illuminateshow.co.nz.

Saturday

Twizel Pink Ribbon Breakfast: 9am at Poppies, tickets $28 and include a complimentary coffee and a cooked breakfast. Raising funds for the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

Strings Attached: 8pm at Hector Black’s, Stafford St, Timaru. Two-piece band playing a range of music including Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty, and Kenny Rogers.

Saturday and Sunday

Pink Ribbon Weekend: All weekend at the Timaru Town and Country Club, including raffles, games, photo booths, spot prizes, a quiz afternoon and best dressed competition.

Sunday

Art Auction: From 2pm at Hector Black’s, Stafford St, Timaru. Auction featuring works from established and emerging artists from South Canterbury, 10% of proceeds to Federated Farmers Cyclone Relief Fund.

Ongoing

Mike Glover Exhibition: Until June 8. Stunning pastels from a well-known Canterbury artist. York Street Gallery of Fine Art – open Friday and Saturday 11am-3pm and by appointment.

Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market: 9am to 12.30pm, on Saturday at 2 George St. A range of stalls including arts, crafts and plants.

Geraldine Farmers’ Market: 10am to 1pm on Saturday at the St Mary’s Church car park, Talbot St, until the end of May.

Waimate Community Market: 9am to noon on Saturday at Seddon Sq in Waimate.

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday.

South Canterbury Museum: 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture. Latest exhibition The Royal Connection.

South Canterbury Genealogy Society: 1.30pm to 3.30pm, every Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum. Members will be at the museum to assist other people with their family history queries.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St.

