Timaru council and partners start project to revive Waitarakao Washdyke lagoon

Timaru District Council has teamed up with three other partners to revive the Waitarakao Washdyke Lagoon catchment.

Our Waitarakao, a new project aimed to restore and revive the Waitarakao Washdyke lagoon catchment, is now underway on the historical and culturally significant ecosystem.

The project is a partnership between Timaru District Council, Te Rūnanga o Arowheua, the Department of Conservation (DOC) and Environment Canterbury.

Guided by four representative from each entity, it aims to address the future for the area by looking at water quality, wildlife habitat, flooding, erosion and the impact of climate change.

DOC operations manager Raukapuka Geraldine Tony Preston said, the lagoon was an important part of the local environment.

READ MORE:

* Protection work for Waitarakao Washdyke coastal lagoon's drainage pipes

* Major funding boost for restoration of Rangitata River

* Call for improvement at Timaru whitebaiting spot



“Waitarakao lagoon is one of Aotearoa’s earliest gazetted wildlife refuges,” Preston said.

As well as being culturally significant, the lagoon was ecologically important with more than 65 species of birds recorded at the catchment, Preston said, adding, that the lagoon was currently a “shadow” of itself and in “poor” condition.

Everyone needed to work together to restore the ecosystem, he said.

Supplied/Supplied It is estimated that the Waitarakao Washdyke lagoon catchment has shrunk by 90% over the years.

Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua representative Michael McMillan said, there have been multiple significant sites for mana whenua in the area that have been lost.

The sheltered lagoon was a vital food source for mana whenua and still regarded as an important food site.

It was estimated the lagoon had shrunk by 90%.

Justin McLauchlan, Environment Canterbury general manager for South Canterbury, said for years the lagoon had been impacted by land use and development, natural hazards and climate change negatively affecting the health of the ecosystems.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF There were plenty of volunteers helping to plant native shrubs at the Waitarakao Washdyke Lagoon walkway in 2019.

Timaru District Council group manager Paul Cooper said,

locals needed to be “champions” for this project.

“We want to encourage community champions to get involved and tell us what matters to them.”

For generations the Waitarakao Washdyke lagoon had been enjoyed by Timaruvians and over the next year the community would be invited to take part in the restoration process .

McLauchlan said the team have “big future decisions” to make for the catchment on issues including coastal erosion, stormwater management and seawater overflow.

The community can contribute their thoughts through a survey on ourwaitarakao.co.nz and at a community event at Caroline Bay Aoraki Centre on June 13.