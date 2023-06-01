What's on in South Canterbury: June 2-4, 2023

South Canterbury Vintage Car Club members, from left, Ross Luscombe, Ron Hammer, and Les Wenlock and their cars at the All British Day in 2019.

Friday

Lachi Album Listening Session: 7pm at Hector Black’s, 129A Stafford St, Timaru. A focused and quiet listening session of Lachi McBride’s upcoming album. $20 door entry.

Saturday

Tekapo Saturday Market: 10am to 2pm at Lake Tekapo Market Sq, a Birthday Weekend for a Right Proper Charlie, stalls featuring arts and crafts, food, coffee, and small businesses.

Saturday, Sunday, Monday

South Island Indoor Bowls Championships: From 8.30am each day at the Timaru Indoor Bowls Stadium, Ranui Ave.

Sunday

King’s Birthday Steamer: 11am to the last train at 3pm, at the Pleasant Point Museum and Railway. The 1878 steam locomotive will be operating, as well as the D16, and the 1925 Ford Model T Rail Car. The popular model railway room and vintage cinema will also be operating.

Annual All British Day: Vehicle assembly and display from 9am at the north Caroline Bay car park, run by the South Canterbury Vintage Car Club. Public viewing welcomed, as are all British vehicles. From 10.30am, entered vehicles will depart on a run to a mystery location within South Canterbury for a lunch stop, to be revealed on the day. All sealed roads. There will be food and coffee/beverages available to purchase at the lunch venue, or bring your own picnic lunch. Entry fee for the run is $20.

Ongoing

Mike Glover Exhibition: Until June 8. Stunning pastels from a well-known Canterbury artist. York Street Gallery of Fine Art – open Friday and Saturday 11am-3pm and by appointment.

Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market: 9am to 12.30pm, on Saturday at 2 George St. A range of stalls including arts, crafts and plants.

Waimate Community Market: 9am to noon on Saturday at Seddon Sq in Waimate.

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday.

South Canterbury Museum: 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture. Latest exhibition The Royal Connection.

South Canterbury Genealogy Society: 1.30pm to 3.30pm, every Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum. Members will be at the museum to assist other people with their family history queries.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St.

