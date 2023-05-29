Road works on SH1 may cause some noise, Waka Kotahi says

Road works start on Evans St, SH1 in Timaru on Monday night. (File photo)

Waka Kotahi road crews start work on Evans St on State Highway 1, in Timaru on Monday night.

The highway maintenance team will begin temporary repairs on Evans St, between Waimataiai and Hobbs streets, with maintenance manager John Keenan warning there will be “some noisier milling work” that will go through till Thursday.

Temporary speed limits and traffic control will be on site during this period.

There will be a mixture of chipseal, waterproofing seal and asphalt mill and fill repairs to keep the underlying pavement free of water during the upcoming winter period, Keenan said.

READ MORE:

* Rise in thin asphalt means roads 'aren’t built to last' - ACT

* Delays expected on Canterbury roads as work ramps up this summer

* State Highway 1 traffic disruptions through Timaru



Chipseal repairs are estimated to finish on Tuesday, while mill and fill asphalt repairs will carry on till Thursday night.

Keenan said there will be some noise “associated with this activity” but he wanted to thank the community for their patience while crews get on to this urgent repair work.

A new, permanent surfacing layer for Evans St is also planned for the coming 2023-24 summer surfacing season.