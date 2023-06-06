Run Timaru athlete to make world trail champs debut

Katie Morgan will make her debut in New Zealand colours at the World Mountain and Trail Run Championships.

Run Timaru athlete Katie Morgan faces the biggest challenge of her career when she contests the World Mountain and Trail Run Championships in Innsbruck, Austria, on Thursday evening (NZ time).

A finalist for the premier prize in the recent South Canterbury Sports Awards, the 2022 and 2023 national trail running champion lines up with three other Kiwi women in the 45.2km (3132m elevation) short trail championships.

Athletics New Zealand media manager Steve Landells said Morgan, now resident in Wānaka but still competing for Run Timaru, would be keen to make an impact at her first global championship event wearing New Zealand colours.

Before relocating to Wānaka in February this year, Morgan divided her time between Timaru and Fairlie where she worked in wilding pine control in the Mackenzie Country.

“I’m going to do something different, with a less physical job with not so long hours, giving me more energy to run,” she said in explaining her shift to Wānaka.

Two runners from Athletics Nelson, Caitlin Fielder, a former winner of the Tarawera Ultramarathon 50km, and Amelia Horne, a bronze medallist in the 2022 New Zealand short course race, are also making their debuts at this level.

They will be joined by Jessica Campbell of the Sumner club in Christchurch, who placed 51st at last year’s world championships in Thailand.

The sole male Kiwi representative in the 45.2km short trail run is Dwight Grieve (Fiordland), who placed fifth in the 2022 New Zealand Trail Running Championships.

supplied Katie Morgan shifted to Wānaka earlier this year but still competes for Run Timaru.

Four separate events over four days will be contested at Innsbruck: an uphill mountain race (7.1km, elevation 1020m), an uphill and downhill event (15k), and short and long trail (85km, 5554m elevation) races.

Morgan is part of a 19-strong team competing at the championships.