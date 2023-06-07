One lane blocked after a truck crashes into bank near Lake Tekapo

A Mainfreight truck crashes into bank in Station Bay Rise on Wednesday morning causing one lane to be blocked.

Emergency services responded to a single vehicle crash on Station Bay Rise, Lake Tekapo early on Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson said they received reports of a truck hitting a bank around 7.40am.

Initial reports show nobody was injured but one lane was blocked and police were assisting with traffic control.

Inquiries are ongoing.

Stuff reached out to Mainfreight which declined to comment on the crash, as it sought more details around the incident.