What's on in South Canterbury: June 16-18, 2023

Jackie Clarke will perform in Geraldine on Sunday. (File photo)

Friday

Gatsby Tapas and Flappers: From 6pm at Street Food Kitchen, Timaru. Cocktails, live music, and a black and white glam theme. Tickets at streetfoodkitchen.co.nz.

Bring it On: 7pm at the Playhouse Timaru, the musical, directed by Luke Robb. Tickets at iticket.co.nz.

Saturday

Ryan Neville and the Midnight Show Band: 7.30pm at the Playhouse, Timaru, original and cover songs from the 1950s to 2000s. No door sales.

Sunday

Pleasant Point Farmers’ Market: 9am to 12.30pm in the centre carpark, Main Rd. Seasonal fresh food and produce, plants, arts, crafts and more. Held rain or shine.

Jackie Goes Prima Diva: 7.30pm at the Lodge Theatre, Geraldine, Jackie Clarke live on stage. Tickets $30 from Louk Clothing, Talbot St, Geraldine.

Ongoing

York St Gallery of Fine Art: Open Friday and Saturday, 11am to 3pm, and anytime by appointment. Exhibition Hansen & Higgens ... another chapter ... on now.

Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market: 9am to 12.30pm, on Saturday at 2 George St. A range of stalls including arts, crafts and plants.

Waimate Community Market: 9am to noon on Saturday at Seddon Sq in Waimate.

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday.

South Canterbury Museum: 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture. Latest exhibition, The Royal Connection.

South Canterbury Genealogy Society: 1.30pm to 3.30pm, every Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum. Members will be at the museum to assist other people with their family history queries.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St.

To feature in The Timaru Herald’s Weekend Pass email your event details to: editor@timaruherald.co.nz.