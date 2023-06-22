Work to begin on $344 million Scott Base redevelopment in Timaru in coming months

A proposed plan of how the Scott Base construction project site will be developed at PrimePort Timaru.

Work on the $344 million Scott Base redevelopment is expected to begin in Timaru in coming months, councillors have been told.

The project, at PrimePort Timaru, is expected to take several years, with the ship that will deliver the new base to Antarctica expected to set sail from Timaru in January 2027.

Speaking to the Timaru District Council meeting on Tuesday, Venture Timaru chief executive Nigel Davenport was asked by councillor Allan Booth for an update on the project.

“I spoke with the Antarctica New Zealand Timaru project manager late last week and early August looks like when we’re going to kick it off,’’ Davenport said.

Arowhenua Marae had also been approached to mark the beginning of the build “appropriately’’, Davenport said.

A spokesperson from Antarctica New Zealand confirmed there had been no set date for work to start, but expected it to be in coming months.

Antarctica New Zealand/Supplied One of BigLift Shipping's 20,675 metric tonne, 173-metre-long MC-Class vessels has been booked to deliver the new Scott Base research station to Antarctica.

Timaru’s bid to win to the redevelopment contract was announced in November 2021, with a late council offer to invest $1.5m into the town’s port infrastructure.

However, supply chain disruptions have delayed the project.

The district’s housing shortage had also been a concern, with the construction project expected to generate up to 700 jobs, and 170 jobs involved at the peak of the work.

That housing shortage was also addressed in Venture Timaru’s quarterly report to the end of March.

Economic monitoring indicators showed the district had slipped behind nationally around its gross domestic product (GDP) contribution, Davenport said.

“However, it has been commented on by some economists, including Cameron Bagrie and the guys from Infometrics, we performed pretty well right through these last two or three years and there’s a bit of a catch-up going on with some of the other areas, so we still perform very well in that space.’’

Its annual survey was out at the moment with results used to help form some of the “work around growth plans of our existing business and industry and housing diversity’’, he said.

Venture Timaru chairman Tony Howey told the meeting he had been approached by someone who had moved to the district from Southland to take up a job and could not find anywhere to rent so ended up buying a house.

“Which is probably not all bad, but I’ve just heard how hard it is to rent in this area and I think for every house that comes up for rent at the moment they’re having like 180 applications for renters, so it is becoming quite critical,’’ Howey said.

“We need to put as much resource and energy into that as we can.’’

Bowen asked if Venture Timaru’s survey asked questions around housing shortages, as there was a lot of anecdotal data about.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view of Timaru residential housing. The district’s housing shortage was discussed at Tuesday’s Timaru District Council meeting.

While he hated using the word “anecdotally’’, he said it would be good to have some “hard facts’’ to support developers and planning processors.

Davenport said Venture Timaru was looking at some of the work Great South, the Southland regional development agency was doing.

“We’re engaging directly with our large businesses and also our real estate firms in relation to some of those rentals.

“All those pieces of the jigsaw will come together, and we are collating that.’’

Councillor Sally Parker questioned the agency's statement that “we just need to establish resources that assist their understanding on what can be done and where when it comes to both association rules and regulations, but also imagery associated with typography of development’’.

“What is your vision of this resource and where is it coming from, and what does it look like?’’ she asked.

Davenport said Venture Timaru was working with the council.

“The front end piece of this is around the private sector partnership around the City Hub project, the inner city living, median density close to our CBD, and within that scope it’s all about gathering that information, yes the imperial data, but also looking at some of the rules and regulations.’’

Supplied/venture timaru Venture Timaru chief executive Nigel Davenport says the Scott Base project should get under way soon. (File photo)

He had a meeting with the council’s planning team on Monday looking at how some of those rules were interpreted and the key “is around making sure we do it right’’.

“But we’re not talking consultants, consultants, consultants. We’re talking about utilising the resources we have within VT, within council, and potentially within our wider community.’’

Councillor Stu Piddington said he was surprised the agency was not more concerned about the district’s GDP falling behind, saying the explanation “doesn’t really make too much sense to me’’.

“You’re sort of saying the rest of the country’s caught up – they sit at 4%, we’re only 2.4%.

“Acknowledging we are doing very well on exports, can someone give me a fuller explanation of that because the chief forecaster doesn’t seem to make too much sense specifically to our region.”

Howey said the 4% was for Canterbury, New Zealand was 3.9% and the Timaru District was not that far behind that.

“It’s more that fact that through the whole Covid period, we actually had good growth whereas a lot of other regions in New Zealand were going backwards.’’

Also, in terms in the region, Howey said the GDP growth was very much linked to the dairy payout.

“Sometimes we can have quite a vibrant business community within South Canterbury and our GDP can fall simply because the milk fat price has dropped. That’s a bigger influence on our total gross domestic product statistic.’’