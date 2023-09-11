Central South Island Fish & Game Council 'dysfunctional' ex-councillor alleges; chairperson disagrees

Anglers fishing along a stretch of the upper Takapō/Tekapo Canal known as the Magic Carpet.

A recently resigned Central South Island Fish & Game Council (CSI) member has labelled the organisation unprofessional and dysfunctional, claims the chairperson disputes.

Bill Chisholm, a resource management and fisheries consultant of Ōamaru, resigned in May having served only eight months, saying the council had a controlling clique.

“As a professional consultant I found myself unable to work in such a risky environment, and duly resigned.”

Chisholm stated that, in his opinion, “broadly speaking, the council suffers from a lack of professionalism, a lack of purpose/strategy and a lack of oversight. None of this applies to council staff, past or present. Or the Ngāi Tahu representative on council”.

Chairperson Linn Koevoet disputed Chisholm’s comments.

“They are obviously his comments; he couldn’t work on council. He has done the right thing. He has resigned.

“The council is functioning quite adequately.”

The council’s chief executive Steve McKnight said the issues Chisholm raised predated his arrival.

McKnight was appointed to the position in March taking over from Jay Graybill, who held the role for 31 years. Last year three councillors resigned between March and May.

Chisholm claimed a majority ‘clique’ had formed, “so they can always vote for whatever they want, regardless of risk, legality, or lack of due diligence/professionalism”.

Koevoet said, “I totally disagree with that comment.”

Chisholm also alleged the ‘clique’ closed ranks.

“Anybody, such as myself, trying to break this cycle of clique-based ‘group think’ is targeted for scorn and consequently ignored, libelled and or otherwise abused.

“It is this behaviour that ultimately forced me to resign. I can endure unprofessional decision-making. Council is elected by licence-holders, so it is not my place as an appointed member to complain about it. However, I cannot work with those who are hostile to contrary opinions.”

Keiller MacDuff/Stuff A meeting of the Central South Island Fish & Game council in May 2022. From left, Paul Centofanti, Linn Koevoet, Dean Rattray, Bernadette Dolan (office administrator), Jay Graybill (then chief executive), Colin Weatherall, John de Wit, and Steve Bannister.

Another councillor John de Wit said he is preparing to take legal action against the council, alleging breach of privacy, again before McKnight became chief executive.

The Timaru Herald sought correspondence under the Official Information Act between de Wit, the council and Department of Conservation minister’s office regarding this alleged breach. The ministry declined for privacy reasons.

McKnight said there was no Fish & Game correspondence, in or out, relating to complaints of privacy breaches since 2020, but De Wit believes there should have been.

Councillor Dr Steve Bannister, a former council chair, has taken legal action against a fellow councillor alleging defamation.

“It’s before the Timaru court and I can’t elaborate.

“What Bill Chisholm says is quite understandable; it’s quite clear the council has not been functioning in an ideal manner.

“There’s been a voting bloc on issues of late. I think the council is being left without a legacy of strong governance; the New Zealand council is pulling out governance training as we speak.

“Licence-holders are disengaged from the council ... it’s a tragedy.”

Bannister said conflict came through a clash of personalities, more than particular issues.

“I think it’s strong personalities and different passionately held views without the rigour of governance training and robust debate.”

He did not think dissent related to issues such as irrigation and water quality.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The national magazine for Fish & Game.

“After what was leaked to Stuff about Opuha, you’ll see the council has gone quiet regarding it. Everyone pays lip service to the degradation of the environment.”

At the start of 2022, Stuff published extracts from a letter the council sent to Environment Canterbury (ECan) expressing concerns about the degradation of water, not entering Lake Opuha, but exiting the lake which was “highly significant”.

The letter stated the degradation was not due to intensive farming. ECan said they would not disclose their response to the letter publicly without the consent of Fish & Game.

The Central South Island Fish & Game region extends from the south bank of the Rakaia River to Shag Point in Otago and up to the Mackenzie high country.