Geraldine deer, stud stock transport company expands

Geraldine-based Downlands Deer and Studstock has expanded with a take-over of Milton company Otago Deer Transport.

“The team are very excited to have this opportunity to join forces and for both Dave Affleck and Hamish McLauchlan to join the Downland’s family,” Downlands Deer managing director Kris Orange said.

“As a leading nationwide transporter of deer and stud stock, their reputation continued to grow over many years, due in no small part to the attention and care given to all animals they transport.”

Downlands Deer and Studstock, a family owned business, has been operating since 1984. Stephen and Sharon Grant ran Otago Deer Transport from Milton for 23 years.

“They’ve taken over our operation, bought us out and merged it,” Stephen Grant said. He intended to have a break from the industry.

“We wish to acknowledge and thank all those farmers who have supported us. Many of our clients have become great friends, and we are grateful for the trust they have put in us with their precious livestock transportation.

“We feel positive knowing that you will be in good hands in the future with the Downlands crew.”

The Downlands fleet currently consisted of six trucks based out of Geraldine, three trucks out of Feilding and now three trucks based in the Otago-Southland region, including two HPV units and seven trophy units.

Downlands currently averaged two to three interisland trips per week working with nationwide venison processors which included Duncan Venison, Mountain River, Firstlight, Silver Fern Farms and Alliance.

All dispatch and office administration was undertaken from Geraldine.