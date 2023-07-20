What's on in South Canterbury: July 21-23, 2023

Rehearsing for the South Canterbury Drama League’s production of Catch Me If You Can The Musical, which opens on Friday night are, from left, Ella Neutze, Emma Brown, Jakeb Fahey, Suzan Anderson, Luke Robb and Leah Simmons.

Friday

Timaru Matariki Night Market: 4.30pm to 7.30pm in Stafford St, more than 100 kai and craft stalls, kapa haka performances and fire dances, as well as interactive displays and lights.

Ethel and Bethel Bingo Babes: 7.30pm at the Timaru Indoor Bowls facility, 20 Ranui Ave, a fundraiser for Presbyterian Support South Canterbury’s Family Works. Dress-up is encouraged. Tickets $45 per person, includes a Kiwi supper and bingo card, and available at pssc.org.nz.

Frank Ramirez Live: 8pm at Hector Black’s, 129A Stafford St, Timaru.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Catch Me If You Can The Musical: Opens at 7.30pm at the Playhouse on Friday, and runs until August 5. The South Canterbury Drama League’s latest production. Book at iticket.co.nz.

Saturday

South Canterbury Eco Centre open day: 2pm to 4pm, guests from Environment Canterbury and DOC will talk about the Waitarakao Washdyke Lagoon and the long-tailed bat, at the Redruth St centre.

Ongoing

Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market: 9am to 12.30pm, on Saturday at 2 George St. A range of stalls including arts, crafts and plants.

Waimate Community Market: 9am to noon on Saturday at Seddon Sq in Waimate.

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday.

South Canterbury Museum: 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture. Latest exhibition The Royal Connection.

South Canterbury Genealogy Society: 1.30pm to 3.30pm, every Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum. Members will be at the museum to assist other people with their family history queries.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St.

York St Gallery of Fine Art: Open Friday and Saturday, 11am to 3pm, and anytime by appointment. Sarah Rutherford exhibition starts on Friday and ends on August 31.

To feature in The Timaru Herald’s Weekend Pass email your event details to: editor@timaruherald.co.nz.