Matariki Night Market a huge drawcard in Timaru Brooke Black 14:36, Jul 23 2023 AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff
Ping Huang and Mikaela Crisp having a bite of their doughnuts along the Royal Arcade, where light installations were installed in conjunction of the Matariki Night Market in Timaru on Friday.
The third annual Matariki Night Market in Timaru drew a huge crowd as the community gathered to celebrate the new year with a market, food and light installation. Timaru Herald visual journalist
Aiman Amerul Muner went along and captured these images. AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff
Jak Walsh, 15, and the Mountainview High School kapa haka group put on a powerful performance earlier in the night.
Rekko McCambridge, 15, Nightingale Vaiaku, 14 and Kas Henare, 14.
It was a mass of people as crowds lined the street.
Nicole Teixeira, 14, Reece Jones, 14, and Leo White, 15.
The Royal Arcade was all lit up.
Maricel Hilario and Adrian Williams of the Timaru Tango Club having a dance.
Matt “Inky” Blain of the Timaru Firebugs in action.