Matariki Night Market a huge drawcard in Timaru

Ping Huang and Mikaela Crisp having a bite of their doughnuts along the Royal Arcade, where light installations were installed in conjunction of the Matariki Night Market in Timaru on Friday.

The third annual Matariki Night Market in Timaru drew a huge crowd as the community gathered to celebrate the new year with a market, food and light installation. Timaru Herald visual journalist Aiman Amerul Muner went along and captured these images.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Jak Walsh, 15, and the Mountainview High School kapa haka group put on a powerful performance earlier in the night.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Rekko McCambridge, 15, Nightingale Vaiaku, 14 and Kas Henare, 14.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff It was a mass of people as crowds lined the street.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Nicole Teixeira, 14, Reece Jones, 14, and Leo White, 15.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Royal Arcade was all lit up.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Maricel Hilario and Adrian Williams of the Timaru Tango Club having a dance.