Shelter from the storm

Snow blankets the Church of the Good Shepherd in Tekapo, as a cold front swept up the South Island overnight Saturday, bringing heavy rain to lower areas and snow to parts of the high country.

It was a freezing but fun start to Sunday for the South Island, as a front swept in bringing with it flooding to parts of Canterbury and snow to many parts of inland Canterbury and the high country.

The Church of the Good Shepherd was picture-perfect, with 43cm of snow falling around Tekapo township and the surrounding area overnight on Saturday and continuing throughout Sunday.

Many inland roads were closed and motorists who had to travel were advised to do so with extreme caution.

But while it may have been dicey in the car, it was sheer delight for those who were able to get out and have a play in the white stuff.

George Empson/Supplied It was a winter wonderland in Tekapo on Sunday, with many rugging up and have a play in the snow.

Multiple state highways were closed overnight due to snow, including SH8 (Twizel to Fairlie), SH80 (Aoraki Mt Cook Highway), SH73 (Porters and Arthur’s passes) and SH7 (Lewis Pass), but all had since reopened, though caution was still required.

SH77 from Thompsons Track to Pole Rd in Mid Canterbury was closed Sunday afternoon due to flooding, and caution was needed on many local roads through the wider Canterbury region.

Timaru mayor Nigel Brown said the council had a duty controller monitoring the situation but the worst of the weather appeared to be north of the South Canterbury city.