Rūnanga responds to farmers concerns over significant sites

Fiona Pimm is the Chair of Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua, the principal Māori kāika (settlement) in the Aoraki region. The Arowhenua rohe (area) extends from the Rakaia to the Waitaki and back to the main divide. Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua is one of 18 Ngāi Tahu Papatipu Rūnanga.

OPINION: Tēnā koutou katoa.

On behalf of our Arowhenua whānau, I express our sadness and disappointment after reading the article ‘Long-time farming families object to council's handling of Māori designations’, published Wednesday 9 August in the Timaru Herald.

Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua was not approached for comment for this story, which has negatively framed a proposed District Plan overlay of Sites and Areas of Significance to Māori, that recognises and celebrates the rich history of our community while protecting individual property rights.

While reading, I recalled the frustration and hurt my whānau experienced in days gone by when challenged by Pākehā without recourse. In 2020, Stuff’s Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono project apologised after finding its newspapers had “been racist, contributing to social stigma, marginalisation and negative stereotypes against Māori”. Yet again and rather sadly, we feel obliged to respond to an article with an ‘us vs them’ theme.

I believe the Timaru Herald, as a Stuff masthead, has demonstrated it can do better. Last year it published a balanced article about the proposed changes to the district plan which included comments from our Upoko Rūnaka, Te Wera King.

Supplied

I feel for our communities who would naturally be concerned after reading this latest article that excludes available factual information and invites speculation. The consequence of an article like this is that it misleads readers. I hope this response helps to give perspective and reduce anxiety.

Under the Timaru District Council’s proposed plan, land can still be used productively and sold by private landowners as they see fit. The Sites and Areas of Māori Significance overlay would only be considered if the owner wished to change their current land use or undertake development requiring new resource consent. Interestingly, this is similar to the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga process already in place for archaeological sites.

The Timaru District Council first proposed to better reflect the rights, history, and interests of mana whenua in 2016, three years before the National Planning Standards made it a requirement for all councils to identify Māori sites of significance. The new rules would require landowners to consult with Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua to ensure traditional sites like our rock art and urupā (burial locations) will not be destroyed by new development. This is a positive for our entire community.

Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua used a wide range of information sourced from historic maps, oral histories, and documents held by Ngāi Tahu Archives and Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga to identify areas that are culturally significant to our people.

These included places where our tīpuna (ancestors) visited, lived, and gathered kai. Sites include urupā, historic pā (settlements), mahika kai (traditional food gathering practices), battle grounds, and other places of spiritual significance. The evidence behind the overlay is available on the council website.

We can all be proud to live in a community with a rich cultural history. Our Arowhenua tīpuna chose to settle in Waitaha (Canterbury) more than 800 years ago after making the challenging voyage to our country guided by the stars.

Many of the place names within our community are named after those tīpuna and describe their battles and deeds. This includes places referred to within the article, like Rapuwai Road, which is named after the first people who settled here roughly 39 generations ago.

A selection of our historical records is available on Kā Huru Manu - our digital Ngāi Tahu atlas (www.kahurumanu.co.nz/atlas) and on our Ngāi Tahu Archive website, Kareao (www.kareao.nz). I encourage you to learn more about our special places that have meaning for us all.

I ruka i kā wawata o nehe, i kā wawata o nāianei; mō tātou ā mō kā uri ā muri ake nei.