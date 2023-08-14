Motorbike rider twice the legal limit on weekend when drink drivers keep South Canterbury police busy

Five drink drivers were caught in the region over the weekend. (File photo)

Drink-drivers were a constant theme on South Canterbury roads on the weekend, with police apprehending five individuals driving in excess of the legal alcohol limit.

Two, including a motorbike rider, were driving while twice the legal limit, while the other three were only marginally under that level.

The five motorists were caught across the Waimate and Timaru districts driving while over the legal limit of 250 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath (mcg), Senior Sergeant Dylan Murray said.

Murray said a man stopped on Grey Rd, Timaru, on Friday night blew 454mcg, while on Saturday night a woman was stopped on Otipua Rd and blew 499mcg, and a 65-year-old man was caught on Hobbs St and blew 492mcg.

A 20-year-old male on a motorbike was stopped at the intersection of State Highway 82, Queen St and Victoria Tce in Waimate on Saturday and blew 531mcg, Murray said.

Murray said on Sunday a 39-year-old man was caught on the main road of Waimate. He blew 500mcg.