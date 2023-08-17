What's on in South Canterbury: August 18-20, 2023

Jesse Cook, plays Elizabeth, in the Timaru presentation of Gone To Seed playing at St Mary’s Church Hall on Friday and Saturday nights.

Friday

Frank Ramirez: 8pm live at Hector Black’s, 129A Stafford St, Timaru.

Friday and Saturday

Chicago: 7.30pm on Friday and Saturday, the Waimate Theatre Company’s show being staged at the Waimate Regent Theatre. Tickets on sale at humanitix.com. Adults $45, groups of 10 $400, senior citizens and students under 18 $40.

Gone To Seed: 7pm on Friday and Saturday, at Timaru’s St Mary’s Church Hall. A comedic play about a gardening club that meets monthly in a church hall. Tickets $25 and available from Newman’s MusicWorks.

Saturday

A Night Out With Cam Scott: 7pm at the Roncalli Gym, a Roncalli rugby fundraising evening. An auction on the night, bar and supper provided. Tickets $35 per person, or $500 for a corporate table of 10.

The Eastern: 8pm live at the Silverstream Hotel, Kimbell. No tickets required, but bookings recommended.

Military Fair: 9am to 3pm, displays and the opportunity to buy military items at Phar Lap Raceway. $10 entry fee for men. Entry off Pleasant Point Highway.

Sunday

Pleasant Point Farmers Market: 9am to 12.30pm at the centre carpark, Main Rd. Seasonal fresh local food and produce, plants, and arts and crafts. Held rain or shine on the third Sunday of each month, all year round.

Ongoing

Waimate Community Market: 9am to noon on Saturday at Seddon Square in Waimate.

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday.

South Canterbury Museum: 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture. Latest exhibition The Royal Connection.

South Canterbury Genealogy Society: 1.30pm to 3.30pm, every Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum. Members will be at the museum to assist other people with their family history queries.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St.

York St Gallery of Fine Art: Open Friday and Saturday, 11am to 3pm, and anytime by appointment. Sarah Rutherford exhibition ends on August 31.

To feature in The Timaru Herald’s Weekend Pass email your event details to: editor@timaruherald.co.nz.