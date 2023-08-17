House fire in West End blocked parts of the road

Part of Otipua Rd between Raymond and North streets was blocked as three fire appliances attended a house fire.

A house fire in West End, Timaru, blocked parts of Otipua Rd, as firefighters battled the blaze on Thursday morning..

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) were called to a house fire between Raymond St and North St at 11.40am.

Crews from Timaru and Washdyke were sent, and on arrival found a “small fire” inside the property.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire which had spread into the ceiling, shift manager Blair Walkin said.

An appliance from Temuka also attended.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Police in attendance, helping with traffic management.

Firefighters were not aware of anyone being inside the property when the fire started.

Fire crews left the scene at 4.30pm after making sure all hotspots within the house were out.

A spokesperson said it took firefighters some time to check on the hotspots, especially in the ceiling, as due to the houses’ configuration some parts of the ceiling were hard to access.

A police spokesperson said police were on scene diverting traffic and helping out with traffic management until 2pm.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Diversions were in place while emergency services respond to the incident.

The road had reopened between Raymond St and North St later on Thursday afternoon, a Timaru District Council spokesperson said.