House fire in West End blocks parts of the road

Part of Otipua Rd between Raymond and North streets is blocked as three fire appliances attend a house fire.

A house fire in West End, Timaru, has blocked parts of Otipua Rd as emergency services battle the blaze.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) were called to a house fire between Raymond St and North St at 11.40am.

Crews from Timaru and Washdyke were sent, and on arrival found a “small fire” inside the property.

Crews were currently working to extinguish the fire which had spread into the ceiling, shift manager Blair Walkin said.

An appliance from Temuka had also been sent to the scene.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Police are in attendance, helping with traffic management.

Firefighters were not aware of anyone being inside the property when the fire started.

A police spokesperson said police were on scene diverting traffic and helping out with traffic management.

Diversions are in place and police have asked motorist to avoid the area if possible.