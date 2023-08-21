Flight simulator lands at South Canterbury Aviation Centre

The South Canterbury Aviation Heritage Centre is busy restoring a 1930s link trainer that was used to train pilots in World War II.

A World War II flight simulator, once used to train pilots from the region, has landed at the South Canterbury Aviation Centre.

The 1930s Link Trainer was the latest restoration project for the museum.

The American-made flight simulators were used extensively throughout New Zealand in the 1930s and 1940s, with students able to learn navigation and flight controls without leaving the ground.

Club curator Hamish Cameron said the restoration was an ongoing process that required many different skills to rebuild the wood and fabric cockpit.

“We needed everyone to think out different ways of dealing with fabric, mechanical things and instruments,’’ he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Jeff Macdonald, left, Hamish Cameron and Dave Gabites, of the South Canterbury Aviation Heritage Centre, are keeping busy restoring a 1930s link trainer used to train pilots in World War II.

He said the simulator worked a bit like an organ with bellows. The four air bellows mounted underneath would respond to stick and rudder inputs moving the cockpit in all directions, giving the student the feeling they were actually flying.

Navigation was a priority for pilots using the simulator. An instructor was able to follow the students’ progress via a mechanical crab which travelled across a map following the students’ course and movements.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Club curator Hamish Cameron said the restoration is an ongoing process that requires many different skills to rebuild the wood and fabric cockpit.

Cameron was unsure of the simulator's origin as there were so many used throughout the country.

“Although it came from Ashburton it could have even been the same one based in the Timaru Army Hall for all we know.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff It is hoped the project will be completed by the end of the year, so others can experience the feeling of simulated flight.

“We hope the simulator will be ready for display later this year, we want people to be able to experience the feeling of simulated flight in an old trainer for themselves.’’