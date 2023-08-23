One person trapped in car after two-vehicle crash in Timaru

Emergency services have responded to a two-vehicle crash near Centennial Park on Wednesday. (File photo)

A person has been trapped in their car after crashing into another vehicle in Timaru.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Claremont Rd, just outside Centennial Park, at 10.50am on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said early reports indicated people were injured by the crash.

Hato Hone St John responded with two ambulances, a rapid response unit and an operations manager, a spokesperson said.

Two patients were transported to Timaru Hospital in a moderate condition while one other person was assessed at the scene.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) responded to the crash with two crews, one from Timaru and another from Washdyke.

Upon arrival firefighters found one person trapped in their car, a FENZ spokesperson said.

Crews managed to get the person out of their car by 11.30am and then assisted St John with clearing the scene.

There were no reports of the road closures, but the vehicles would need to be towed, and it was likely there would be delays in the area while that happens, the police spokesperson said.