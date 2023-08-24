What's on in South Canterbury: August 25-27, 2023

South Canterbury skater Oceania Purukamu is the clear winner in the primary girls’ 1500-metre final at the New Zealand Speed Skating Nationals in Manawatū in January. Speed skating will be held at Timaru’s Levels International Raceway on Sunday.

Saturday

Charity Tug-O-War: 6pm at the Events Centre, Morgans Rd, Timaru, a tug-o-war event like no other with music, costumes and some grunting as 24 teams from the community go head-to-head to raise money for Aspect Trust, supporting South Canterbury athletes as they compete for New Zealand. Tickets $30, on sale at XCM, Sport Canterbury and Speight’s Ale House.

Nick Jackman Live: 8pm at Hector Blacks, 129A Stafford St, Timaru. A one-man band that sings and plays harmonica, guitar and percussion – all at the same time.

Sunday

Southern Marathon Series: From 9am at Levels International Raceway, Timaru, 100-kilometre speed skating with entry on the day. $5 each or $10 per family.

Daffodil Rally for Cancer: 9am at the Caroline Bay entrance, first car departs at 10am. A barbecue lunch for sale, coffee cart at the Bay and lunch venue, monster raffle $2 with a massive lineup of prizes. $20 vehicle entry with all fees being donated to the South Canterbury Cancer Society. Any vehicle eligible.

The Vicar of Dibley Auditions: 2pm at the Geraldine Players Lodge. Show dates will be December 1 to 3, and 7 to 9 with rehearsal days on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7pm to 9.30pm, and Sundays from 1pm to 4pm.

Training Jump Day: 9am at the South Canterbury A and P Showgrounds, Waimate. Setting up with course designer, with rounds commencing as soon as the course is set up. No entry required, just turn up on the day. $20 ground fee per horse, $5 per round and $10 per yard if used.

Ongoing

Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market: 9am to 12.30pm at 2 George St (in front of Speight’s Ale House).

Waimate Community Market: 9am to noon on Saturday at Seddon Square in Waimate.

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday.

South Canterbury Museum: 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture. Latest exhibition The Royal Connection.

South Canterbury Genealogy Society: 1.30pm to 3.30pm, every Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum. Members will be at the museum to assist other people with their family history queries.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St.

York St Gallery of Fine Art: Open Friday and Saturday, 11am to 3pm, and anytime by appointment. Sarah Rutherford exhibition ends on August 31.

To feature in The Timaru Herald’s Weekend Pass email your event details to: editor@timaruherald.co.nz.