'Optic treasures': Enthusiast on the hunt for NZ's missing lighthouse lenses

A Fresnel lens is still installed in the Lyttelton lighthouse which was built in 1878. “I just can’t believe this lens is still in that dome,” Mario Schmidt says. “It is just amazing.” The lighthouse has not been used as a navigation aid for over 20 years.

An ambition to build a replica lighthouse in Napier has set Mario Schmidt on a quest to find rare and valuable Fresnel lighthouse lenses, especially one once housed at Tuhawaiki/Jack’s Point near Timaru.

“These missing optic are treasures and are no different to a missing Lindauer or Goldie painting,” Schmidt said.

The Timaru and Napier Fresnel lenses were among 51 purchased 150 years ago by the government of the day and installed in lighthouses around the country. The lenses were named for French physicist Augustin-Jean Fresnel who did the original design.

“In Napier we have an old former prison here, New Zealand’s oldest prison dating back to 1861, which had a lighthouse attached,” Schmidt said.

“Napier was the only lighthouse in the world that had no lighthouse keeper because the prison guards did the job. That is why the Napier lighthouse was put next to the prison, so the port would save the wages for a keeper.

“I want to put a replica lighthouse back, so this prison can be saved as Heritage 1 in New Zealand and on the heritage list, but without the original lighthouse optic/lens that is not possible.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The lighthouse at Tuhawaiki/Jack’s Point 5km south of Timaru once housed a highly valuable fourth order 1866 Chance Brothers Fresnel lens.

Schmidt said he started researching lighthouse lenses four years ago, trying to recover at least one of the missing lenses for the replica lighthouse.

From this he felt motivated to start writing a book about the lenses.

“I want this book to be more of an art book showing pictures of lenses, domes, how a replica lens reproduction is made or a lighthouse replica like in Manukau Head lighthouse, and how lighthouses had been moved around.

“My research is sometimes a guessing game because 150 years have passed since these lenses arrived in New Zealand.”

Schmidt intended to include in his book the stories about small lighthouses and the centres in which they were located, such as Pātea, or Waitara.

“I am intrigued with small places like that.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Tuhawaiki/Jack’s Point lighthouse was originally located at Somes Island from 1866 to 1903.

He had been trying to find out what happened to a valuable fourth order 1876 Fresnel lens which was moved from Somes Island to Tuhawaiki/Jack’s Point, 5km south of Timaru, in 1903. The lens has an estimated value of between $300,000 and $500,000, he said.

“I believe this lens would be the biggest loss for New Zealand if that is confirmed (as missing). A lens like that would have cost Maritime NZ or the Maritime Department at the time around $30,000 in 1876 to buy from Chance Brothers in Birmingham.

“I have no idea when this lens was removed or who removed it.

“I am looking for three confirmed missing lenses now: Napier, Hokitika and Tuhawaiki Jack’s Point/Somes Island, and I am also searching for other lenses all over New Zealand.”

Schmidt said he had a hunch about what happened to them.

“The Maritime Department had to manage all these lenses without trained lighthouse engineers in the later years and everything was run on a shoestring.

Stuff Cape Palliser Lighthouse still has its Fresnel lens which was installed in 1897.

“Domes, lenses and parts were simply swapped around. Lighthouses were also moved around, so lenses got damaged, but it is obvious that most of the really valuable and good-looking fourth, fifth, sixth order Fresnel lenses have disappeared over the years.

“The Lyttelton and Nelson lenses are still in their original homes and there is one lens each in Timaru and Ōamaru. The Auckland Maritime Museum has got the Bean Rock and Ponui Passage lenses.

“I am still looking for fifth order lenses from New Plymouth, Gisborne, the two Tory Channel lenses, Karori Rock, Tuahine Point, and sixth order lenses from Westport, Greymouth, Waitara, Whanganui, Foxton and Wairau River.”

Schmidt hoped some of the lenses were still in New Zealand.

supplied From left, a fourth order 1876 Fresnel lens similar to the one fitted in the Tuhawaiki/Jack’s Point lighthouse; a replica Fresnel lens Schmidt is having made overseas, and a smaller Fresnel lens (facing the wrong way, with the rear reflector shown, not the lens) which is kept in the South Canterbury Museum. The lens came from Blackett’s Lighthouse which is now located on the Benvenue Cliffs at Timaru.

“I look at all these lenses as wonderful art and an engineering accomplishment even now, 150 years later, and want to find out what happened to them.”

He feared the lenses were taken to Australia then auctioned to buyers in the United States but was still offering a financial reward in the hope one could be found and had discussed the possibility of an amnesty with the co-operation of Maritime NZ.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Another view of the Fresnel lens from Blackett’s Lighthouse.

“This motivates people to look or give up something. To make a replica lens in the United States it would cost me $70,000 and there would be no glass, just acrylic prisms.

“That lens would look the same, and it transfers or reflects the light the same way, but I would rather have an original 1876 lens with old glass.

“I am still hoping though there is one sitting in someone's shed or dining room.”