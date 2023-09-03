Entries open for Twizel swimming competition in Lake Ruataniwha

Entries are open for an open water swim event in scenic Lake Ruataniwha in its second year.

Meridian Swim Ruataniwha was held last year for the first time, and following its success will take place on February 3, 2024.

Organising committee member and Twizel resident Shell Paterson said the aim of the event is to attract open water swim enthusiasts as well as people who like to swim and are keen to try something new.

“Last summer, we got over 90 participants from around New Zealand, which was awesome,’’ she said.

“It also provides a unique opportunity for people to visit our amazing town of Twizel, as well as being a great training event for people competing in the Ironman New Zealand in March 2024.’’

Following the inaugural event, the committee surveyed participants to gather feedback and have made a few changes for next year.

These include starting the first swim event at 9am, meaning competitors aren’t swimming into the sun, reducing the minimum age for entrants from 18 years to 16, and extending the Aoraki/Mt Cook Alpine Salmon swim from 3000 metres to 3800m to cater for those training for Ironman.

There will be no limit on entry numbers for the event.

Funds raised from the event will be distributed back into the community, for water-based activities in the Twizel area.

“I’m thrilled that we were able to give $3000 towards the Mackenzie Lakes Coastguard, the Twizel Kayaking Club, Mackenzie Search and Rescue, and the Twizel Rowing Club for their valuable help with our first event,’’ Paterson said.

“We’ll also be putting some of the funds raised towards swim coaching sessions (and more) this summer, so watch this space.’’

Anyone keen to take part is invited to organised training on Lake Ruataniwha in September and October, and is invited to email swimrua2023@gmail.com for more information.

Those aged under 16 who would like to take part are able to request a dispensation to the age limit at the same email address.

Swim categories are: the Top Hut Sports Bar and Bistro 500m (for people who want to start out in an open water swim), the Twizel/Mackenzie Four Squares 1500m (for people who have more swimming experience and are looking for a challenge), the Mt Cook Alpine Salmon 3800m (for experienced open water swimmers or those training for the Ironman New Zealand in March 2024).

Entries close on January 31 and there are no entries on the day.

The event received funding from the Mackenzie Regional Events Fund, a Covid-19 initiative to stimulate inter-regional domestic visitation and support the local event economy.