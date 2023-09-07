Timaru mayor, councillors take aim at Waka Kotahi, demand to know where money is being spent

Timaru councillors have asked Waka Kotahi to provide more information on road works planned in the district, including an update on plans outside The Showgrounds retail centre.

Timaru’s mayor wants answers from Waka Kotahi after a request for more information on roading projects was met with an unsatisfactory response – described by one councillor as a “lot of waffle”.

Speaking at Tuesday’s Timaru District Council Infrastructure Committee meeting, mayor Nigel Bowen suggested using legislation to obtain the information.

Concerns about the information provided to councillors by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency director regional relationships James Caygill were raised by councillor Stu Piddington.

Those concerns were sparked by an email Caygill sent to councillors on September 1, following a request for more information about planned road works in the district.

At a council meeting in July, Caygill was drilled by councillors over a range of roading issues including concerns about traffic delays at the entrance to The Showgrounds retail centre and a promise he made to resurface the state highway through Timaru.

Caygill promised councillors he would get back to them with more information.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Councillor Stu Piddington asked if council could put pressure on Waka Kotahi to get answers. (File photo)

On Tuesday, Piddington described Caygill’s reply as “a whole lot of waffle”.

“He didn’t actually advance it any further than we were at.

“So, can we follow up and put some pressure on Waka Kotahi to actually deliver what they promised us?” Piddington asked.

Council land transport manager Suzy Ratahi said she would follow up with Waka Kotahi at a meeting in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Group manager infrastructure Andrew Dixon said he was also willing to go back to Caygill in an attempt to get a firm reply.

“That’s all I can really do. Whether you get one or not is another question,” Dixon said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The resealing of the state highway through Timaru included this stretch of road outside Vip’s Mini Mart which was resealed late 2022.

Bowen said he had similar questions, and asked whether the work would meet expectations based on what Waka Kotahi had committed to – the stretch from Hobbs St through to Luxmoore Rd.

“The issues are right through that corridor ... a year ago ... the road was going to get a full rehab, but now it is only part of the road that’s going to get a full rehab.

“I just think we need to challenge them on that,” Bowen said.

Dixon said all the council could do was challenge that and “push the point”.

“They will always come back and say that we are working to national priorities and that their money is limited.”

Dixon suggested bringing the matter up through the regional transport committee as another option.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency director regional relationships James Caygill, left, and Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen, pictured at the opening of Central SI Cycle Trail in 2021.

Bowen then asked whether the council could use the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act to query Waka Kotahi, and seek answers as to “what they’re actually spending in our district”.

As a government department Waka Kotahi is not bound by the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act, but the information could be sought under the Official Information Act.

“I think people need to know, especially coming into an election.

“This frustrates the hell out of me ... people need to know that the dollars aren’t coming back here, and ... our roads are crap, and they’re funding infrastructure in Auckland and elsewhere.

“I’d like them to be transparent about exactly what they’re funding back into our district.”

Committee chairperson Sally Parker listed the matter as an action point for the next standing committee.