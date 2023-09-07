What's on in South Canterbury: September 8-10, 2023

Timaru woman Alicia Mabey has organised a memory walk for Alzheimers South Canterbury on Saturday following the death of her father Neville Boulton in July.

Friday

Mt Dobson Ski Race: 9am at Mt Dobson, in association with Fairlie Primary School, age divisions (girls and boys) – Year 3 and 4, Year 5 and 6, and Year 7 and 8. Sausage sizzle available.

Book Launch: 6pm at the Sail and Anchor Bar and Cafe, the launch of John McBeth’s book It’s Over! A broadcaster’s story. Join John and Dick Tayler – two old buggers telling stories.

Friday and Saturday

Flava Fest and Korohi o te Pēpi (Singing of the Babies): 9am both days at the Caroline Bay Soundshell, Timaru. Mid and South Canterbury schools and ECE annual cultural event showcasing kapa haka, and visual and performing arts. Entry by gold coin donation.

Saturday

Memory Walk: 10.30am at Caroline Bay, an annual Dementia Awareness Month event. Organised by Alicia Mabey, the walk along the boardwalk at Caroline Bay will be in memory of those lost to Alzheimer’s. Choose to do one or two laps. There will also be raffles, spot prizes and a tree to write the names of those who have died. Grab your friends, family, and dogs and dress up in purple. Meet at the fountain near the carnival area. All proceeds stay in South Canterbury.

Austen Found: The Undiscovered Musicals of Jane Austen: 7.30pm at the Lodge Theatre, Geraldine. Tickest $25 at Louk Clothing, Talbot St, Geraldine (cash only).

Truth x Paige Julia x Ashez: 9pm at the Boiler House, Timaru, the trio is back with a range of bass music, from dubstep/140, to jungle, drum ‘n bass, half-time and breaks. With support from El Scape. R-18. Tickets from ticketfairy.com.

NZ Raptor Trust Annual Plant Sale: 9.30pm at Redruth: a range of bulbs, shrubs, grasses, worm fertiliser, and other goodies for sale. The sale will be held weather permitting,

Sunday

Hope Walk: Leaving Church St entrance of Centennial Park at 10.30am, and finishing on the grass area in front of the rotunda at Caroline Bay where there will be speakers and a sausage sizzle. Wear yellow. Gumboots are encouraged. Walk to remember those lost to suicide. A gold coin donation per walker, with money raised going to Ampss101. People are also encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to a community foodbank.

Cycle Way Opening: 10.30am at Fairlie’s western town boundary to cycle to Kimbell for morning tea to officially open the Fairlie to Kimbell cycleway.

Ongoing

Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market: 9am to 12.30pm at 2 George St (in front of Speight’s Ale House), huge range of produce, arts, crafts, and food.

Waimate Community Market: 9am to noon on Saturday at Seddon Square in Waimate.

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday.

South Canterbury Museum: 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture. Latest exhibition The Royal Connection.

South Canterbury Genealogy Society: 1.30pm to 3.30pm, every Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum. Members will be at the museum to assist other people with their family history queries.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St.

York St Gallery of Fine Art: Open Friday and Saturday, 11am to 3pm, and any time by appointment. Claire Forbes exhibition runs until October 12.

To feature in The Timaru Herald’s Weekend Pass email your event details to: editor@timaruherald.co.nz.