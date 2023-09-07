One of NZ's most contaminated sites could soon be remediated, Timaru council staffer says

For eight years a building on the edge of Timaru’s town centre has held an unenviable position on a list of the 10 most contaminated sites in the country.

But the former Chrome Platers building could soon be removed from the Ministry for the Environment’s list of 10 contaminated sites prioritised for government funding, with agencies now working on the final stage of a plan for remediation.

The progress was revealed at the Timaru District Council’s infrastructure committee meeting on Tuesday, after councillor Stu Piddington sought an update on the site.

Trudie Hurst, council’s group manager for commercial and strategy, told Piddington the matter had “gone through” the Audit and Risk Committee and the reports could be “recirculated” to councillors not on that committee.

Hurst then suggested he and other councillors not on the committee could attend those meetings, however Piddington replied “a lot of that is public excluded” and doubled down on his request to obtain information for the community.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The former Chrome Platers building topped the list of New Zealand's 10 most contaminated sites in 2021, but was sitting at the bottom of the list in 2022.

Cr Peter Burt, who sat on the Audit and Risk Committee, said the matter was “with other government departments” adding council just needed to “sit back and wait for when they make a decision”.

“We don’t need to make a decision on it. We shouldn’t make a decision on anything because we shouldn’t have any liability at all.

“Nothing will happen until there is an effect beyond the boundary of that, and at this stage there isn't. The only time it will become an issue is if there is a fire or a significant earthquake, and then other things will come into effect.

“We need to hold our position on that, don’t need to discuss it, don’t need to keep bringing it up. We need to just let that just sit until those other government departments do what they are supposed to do,” Burt said.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Signs on the exterior of the building warns of the dangers within.

However, the council’s property services and client lead, Nicole Timney, said there was a “fair bit” happening in relation to the building.

“We have been approached by the Ministry for the Environment, and I have been working with a fellow officer at Environment Canterbury, and they’re encouraging us to put an application in for stage 4.

“They have some money, they want to see this project completed and remediated.”

The ministry had already funded the second and third phases of the cleanup, which included an investigation and remedial planning, from its Contaminated Sites Remediation Fund.

The fund helped regional councils with the investigation and remediation of contaminated land where a party could not be held liable, and could provide up to 50% of the total project costs.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Nicole Timney, centre, says she is looking at ways to remediate the site with no cost to ratepayers. (File photo)

Timney said she planned to pull together a draft application over the coming fortnight.

“They have been in contact with me to work through that draft. I am looking at how we will end up with zero costs on this.”

She said that involved finding a different way to bring the building to the ground, at which point the “remediation kicks in”.

She said there was also a private party interested in the site, although she had not had time to review that as it had come through in the past week.

“So there is a fair bit moving on the Chrome Platers at this stage.”

Cr Allan Booth asked whether ratepayers had been rated at all to cover costs associated with the building, to which Timney said she was standing by her goal of getting all costs covered.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The council says there is a private party interested in the site.

She said MfE had covered all costs to date, and there was more funding available which she planned to apply for.

The cleanup of the derelict building has been an ongoing issue since a sulphuric acid fire broke out in February 2015, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of people from the North St area.

The building was put on the council’s corporate risk register after it was vested to the council when the former owner agreed to quit the site. As a result of that, WorkSafe agreed to drop a prosecution against him.

The building, which housed an electroplating works, was used to store large volumes of hazardous chemicals and had been on the most contaminated list since 2016.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The contaminated Chrome Platers building on North St, in Timaru, may soon be cleaned up.

An investigation in 2016 indicated soil on the site could be contaminated. The building was cleared of toxic chemicals in 2017, with 133,500 litres of hazardous chemicals and contaminated electroplating equipment removed.

ECan had been monitoring groundwater at the site since 2017, and providing scientific expertise to the TDC over the building’s condition.

The building was previously listed as a Heritage New Zealand (HNZ) category 2 building, but in March 2019 HNZ cleared the way for the 135-year-old building to be removed.

Other sites on the top 10 most contaminated list include the Ōamaru Gasworks, the historic Christchurch landfill, Bluff’s Ocean Beach Landfill and Gisborne’s Waikanae Stream.