Bob Darroch's Little Kiwi proves a timeless hit for young Kiwis

Bob Darroch at his Temuka studio with a copy of his latest book.

The unassuming manner of Temuka writer/illustrator Bob Darroch belies the fact that by New Zealand standards, he is a best-selling author.

Darroch, 83, and still busy in a small backyard wooden studio behind his Temuka home, says he is “quite happy” how his Little Kiwi books continue to capture the interest of new generations of young Kiwis.

“The first one came out in 2001, and they’re still ticking over.”

More than ticking over.

Aimed for children up to the age of eight, the books have sold extraordinarily well.

Since that first volume, Little Kiwi Is scared of the dark, hit the bookshelves, together with the 15 other Little Kiwi books that followed, the series on the young innocent kiwi has struck a chord with youngsters, selling an impressive 458,000 copies.

Time for Bed, published in 2010, tops the list with 115,000 sold.

“I’m quite happy with it,” the understated Darroch says.

“Mostly individuals buy them and supermarkets bought 40,000 of them a year or two ago to distribute. McDonald’s (fast food chain) brought out their own version to be a giveaway.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Little Kiwi Collection contains five different stories.

“I don’t get much feedback, but it’s quite good to see the reaction when you see a smile on people’s face. You get to see their reaction, rather than their comments.”

Such is Little Kiwi’s appeal, Darroch’s publishers are now publishing five titles in one volume.

Besides Little Kiwi scared of the dark, they include, Little Kiwi meets a monster,, Little Kiwi looks after the egg, Little Kiwi flies to the rescue, and Little Kiwi, whose nest is best?.

Always keen on drawing cartoons during his schooldays in Otago and at Timaru Boys’ High School, Darroch says he is self-taught, never having undertaken any art study.

“When I finished at Timaru Boys’ High School I started at the Timaru Herald in the office. I was hoping to work in the art department. I pestered the boss until he relented.”

He also studied advertising by correspondence, because there was not a lot of work in the art department.

“We talked all the time.”

That did not last.

“They cottoned on I wasn’t doing a darn thing.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff An inside page of the story “Little Kiwi scared of the dark.”

Fortunately for Darroch a job for a scheduling clerk was advertised at the Northern Advocate in Whangarei. On relocating to Whangarei his cartooning continued as a sideline, while he sold and designed advertisements which then led into drawing them.

“I covered fashions, cars, anything they wanted.”

A concrete company wanted to stand out from the opposition and hired Darroch to draw cartoons for a once a week advertisement.

“I ended up doing 400 cartoons on concrete.”

After 14 years Darroch had acquired a following around Northland and further afield so left the newspaper to go freelance, drawing cartoons for T-shirts, tea towels, toys. He kept it up for 15 years until heading south to Temuka in 1994.

“We (wife Ruth) came south for the family. Our daughter Kerry got married and grandchildren arrived.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Bob Darroch’s portfolio includes work on South Canterbury.

Most of the work came via mail so Darroch says there was no need to remain in Whangarei, although things changed.

“The work fizzled out unfortunately, a slump; all the regular customers decided to have a year off. I did Christmas cards, the buyer decided he had a pile of them; he pushed the older ones.

“I did souvenir tea towels all over New Zealand. That ran out. They had the design and kept reprinting them.”

Topical cartoons based on local events helped fill the gap. Darroch sold his cartoons to nine newspapers around the country.

“I did them for humour rather than a political point. There’s enough political cartoonists. I favoured the gags.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff One of Bob Darroch’s “gag” cartoons which were published in mainly community newspapers around the country.

“They were mostly for community papers, The Star (in Christchurch), Dunedin Star, Gore, Lower Hutt, Gisborne.

“I continued with the Timaru Herald, then there was a change of editor and policy and by this time, 10 years ago, I was in my mid-70s, so I decided to retire.

“I did one (cartoon) a week for 34 years, 1500 of them in total.”

Darroch says writing and drawing children’s books requires a sense of humour, patience and perseverance. He models his style on the famous Giles, crafting detailed drawings, with as many jokes, “gags” he calls them, included.

supplied/Stuff Little Kiwi, left, was joined early on by Little Sister.

“In one of them I had 12 to 13 gags scattered around in the background.”

Little Kiwi emerged when Darroch tinkered with the idea of doing a children’s book in the late 1990s.

“My grandchildren were young, and I was reading to them and I thought about having a go myself doing something with a New Zealand flavour, either a kiwi or a sheep.”

The sheep won out and became the subject of his first children’s book.

“The publisher said, ‘do one on a kiwi’. I was having a cuppa with my wife and daughter talking about a nocturnal animal and the comment was made, ‘just as well it’s not scared of the dark’.

“It all began like that.”