What's on in South Canterbury: September 22-24, 2023

Rosalie Baldwin, of Timaru, admires the daffodils during the Timaru Horticultural Society’s 2021 spring show.

Friday

Julian Temple Band: 8pm at the Silverstream Hotel, Kimbell. First stop on the band’s national tour to launch its new vinyl album Tunnels. Free but bookings recommended.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

South Canterbury Outstanding Food Festival: Finishes on Sunday, Scoff – a celebration of the region’s growers, producers and artisan creators. Head to a participating South Canterbury eatery during the 10-day festival, order their special,​ and be in to win fantastic prizes. Find out more at scoffsc.co.nz.

Saturday

Mainland Interprovincial Champs: 8am to 5pm, at the Rowing Complex, Lake Ruataniwha, Twizel.

Tekapo Market: 10am to 2pm at Motuariki Ln. Stalls feature arts and crafts, food, coffee, fundraisers, and small businesses.

Street Food at Woodbury: 5pm to 9pm in the Woodbury Store Cafe car park, international food stalls and beverages. Live music and entertainment. Free entry and parking.

Saturday and Sunday

Timaru Horticultural Society Spring Show: 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, 11am to 4pm on Sunday, at the Caroline Bay Hall, in conjunction with the National Daffodil Show. Featuring daffodils as well as spring flowers. Members and children free. $5 for non-members.

Sunday

2023 R2K Singles Regatta: 7.30am to 1pm at the Rowing Complex, Lake Ruataniwha, Twizel.

Steaming Day: 11am to 3pm at Pleasant Point Railway. Ride the steam train and railcar, visit the vintage movie theatre, watch the model railway and more. Adults $14, children $7, families $40, and under-3 free.

Ongoing

Guided Tours of Pleasant Point Railway: From Saturday to October 8, at 11am, noon, 2pm and 3pm, ride a Model T Ford railcar and have a museum-guided tour, with the driver giving a personalised 45-minute conducted tour around the site.

Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market: 9am to 12.30pm at 2 George St (in front of Speight’s Ale House), huge range of produce, arts, crafts, and food.

Temuka Community Market: 10am to 1pm at the Temuka town square – the restart of the weekly market, until further notice.

Geraldine Farmers Market: 9am to 1pm, at the St Mary’s Church car park, the return of the weekly market.

Waimate Community Market: 9am to noon on Saturday at Seddon Square in Waimate.

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday.

South Canterbury Museum: 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture. Latest exhibition Then-Now-Next.

South Canterbury Genealogy Society: 1.30pm to 3.30pm, every Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum. Members will be at the museum to assist other people with their family history queries.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St.

York St Gallery of Fine Art: Open Friday and Saturday, 11am to 3pm, and any time by appointment. Claire Forbes exhibition runs until October 12.

