Fire crews contain Waimate vegetation fire that threatened homes

Footage of the vegetation fire near Makikihi in the Waimate District.

Firefighters have got the better of a vegetation fire in Makikihi, Waimate that threatened nearby properties.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) sent four pump trucks and three tankers to the vegetation fire about 2.15pm on Wednesday.

The fire had been threatening nearby properties, and State Highway 1 had been closed.

A police spokesperson said at the time that smoke blowing across the highway was causing issues, and police staff had been helping with traffic management.

Waka Kotahi had advised that due to poor visibility, SH1 was closed between Lower Hook Rd and Kingsbury Rd and a detour was in place.

Jasmine King/Supplied Waimate's Jasmine King is among those stopped at the closure of SH1 on Wednesday afternoon.

However fire crews had managed to get the fire under control and by 6.30pm there were just three pump trucks and one tanker left at the scene, “scaling down” the response, the spokesperson said.

Firefighters would spend the evening checking for hotspots and making sure the fire was fully extinguished.

The highway was still closed at 6.30pm, according to the Waka Kotahi website.

Earlier on Wednesday, fire crews also attended a well-involved tractor fire at 12.50pm that was threatening a house up the road from the vegetation fire.

The tractor fire didn’t spread to the house and firefighters were able to extinguish it.

MetService recorded a high of 28.5C with strong northwesterlies for Timaru on Wednesday afternoon, and warned that northwest winds could approach severe gale in exposed places.

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff MetService recorded a high of 28.5C in Timaru on Wednesday afternoon.