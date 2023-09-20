Vegetation fire in Waimate threatens nearby houses

Footage of the vegetation fire near Makikihi in the Waimate District.

Firefighters have battled a vegetation fire in Makikihi, Waimate that has threatened nearby properties.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) responded to the vegetation fire about 2.15pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said four pump trucks and three tankers were attending.

Jasmine King/Supplied Waimate's Jasmine King is among those stopped at the closure of SH1 on Wednesday afternoon.

The FENZ spokesperson said the fire was threatening nearby properties, and State Highway 1 had been closed.

A police spokesperson said smoke blowing across the highway was causing issues, and police staff had been assisting with traffic management.

Waka Kotahi had advised that due to poor visibility, SH1 was closed between Lower Hook Rd and Kingsbury Rd.

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff Police are diverting traffic on State Highway 1 near Waimate as firefighters deal with a large vegetation fire.

A detour was in place for southbound traffic to turn right on Lower Hook Rd, then turn left onto Kingsbury Rd and then right onto SH1, and the reverse for northbound traffic.

The highway was still closed at 6.30pm, according to the Waka Kotahi website.

Earlier on Wednesday, fire crews also attended a well-involved tractor fire at 12.50pm that was threatening a house up the road from the vegetation fire.

The tractor fire didn’t spread to the house and firefighters were able to extinguish it.

MetService recorded a high of 28.5C with strong northwesterlies for Timaru on Wednesday afternoon, and warned that northwest winds could approach severe gale in exposed places.