Kaylee Bell announced in lineup for Caroline Bay Carnival

Multi-award winning country music artist Kaylee Bell has been announced in the lineup for the free concerts at the Caroline Bay Carnival this summer.

Venture Timaru chief executive Nigel Davenport said they were thrilled to work with the Caroline Bay Association to sign Bell and her four-piece band for the event anticipated to be a “major drawcard for the carnival”.

“Kaylee’s had an amazing year, and when we approached her to come back to her home region for this show during our peak holiday season, she was stoked to take up the offer.

“We expect that having an artist of Kaylee’s calibre at the carnival will be a significant event in attracting visitors to Timaru, not only for the concert but also to stay a few days which will have a great flow on effect into our local businesses,” Davenport said.

Bell, who is no stranger to the Carnival having grown up in South Canterbury and performed at the event in the past, said she felt both nostalgic and excited about the gig.

John Bisset/Stuff Kaylee Bell, left, pictured at the opening of the Caroline Bay Carnival in December 2012. Also pictured is Sophie Hine.

“We haven’t played Timaru as a band yet so that’s going to be great.

“Summer in NZ is such a great time of year, and combined with music is even better. So, I can’t wait to bring the show to the Bay.”

She said her memories of the event included singing at the Carnival talent quest with her singing teacher and mentor Sheryl Higgs and Alistair Bradley, and walking the catwalk they used to have there.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Zed performing in front of a large crowd at the Caroline Bay Soundshell in January.

More than 2000 people packed the Caroline Bay Soundshell on January 4 to hear Kiwi band Zed perform. That gig was funded through the Major Events Support Fund administered by Venture Timaru for the Timaru District Council.

Caroline Bay Carnival entertainment manager Kevin Fahey said having Bell in the line-up was a “real bonus”.

“It’s a fantastic line up for the carnival this year,” Fahey said.

The full entertainment schedule for the 13-day event includes performances by Capitol City Band, Kiss Tribute Show, Elvis Show, Stevie Nicks and The Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show and NZ ACDC band.

The 113th carnival starts on Boxing Day and runs until January 7.

SUPPLIED/Richard Linton The most streamed female country artist in Australasia, Kaylee Bell will take top billing at Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park in Auckland in 2023.

Bell said she was busy finishing an album for release in the first quarter of next year, and was based in Nashville to help with the process.

She said she had an “exciting and busy summer” of shows and touring planned for New Zealand, which will soon be announced.

One of those gigs will see Bell perform at Rhythm & Alps at Cardrona, near Wanaka, at New Year, which she was looking forward to.

“I love playing in the south, it’s my home turf, and it always feels that way when I’m down there. I also love repping country music at mainstream festivals, and breaking down the genre barriers previously faced.”

Earlier this week, Bell was named as the headline act for New Zealand’s biggest Christmas party Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park in Auckland.

Supplied/Stuff Kaylee Bell pictured performing Christmas in the Park in Christchurch’s Hagley Park in November 2022.

CMA nomination a ‘huge honour’

Speaking about her recent nomination for the prestigious CMA Awards, Bell said she was surprised by her inclusion.

The Country Music Association’s International Awards honour artists and industry executives who have supported and impacted the growth and promotion of country music in the international marketplace.

Bell has been nominated for the Jeff Walker Global Country Artist award, alongside Australian artist Casey Barnes and Canadian artist Tebey.

“It’s a huge honour, to come from the bottom of the world and be recognised on a global scale for a genre that is largely US and Australia based,” she said.

“It’s pretty incredible to be acknowledged as an artist based in New Zealand.”

Bell said it was a “nice surprise” to be nominated, but she didn’t make music for awards.

“I make it because I love to, and I love connecting with people ... awards are always an added bonus, but never the goal I set out with.”

She said as far as she knows, she is the first Kiwi nominated for the awards which are “deeply rooted in Nashville”.

“To be recognised on a global scale is pretty massive ... is a huge honour.”

Bell said she wasn’t yet sure whether she would be attending the awards in Nashville, Tennessee on November 8.