One person seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Mackenzie District

One person has been sent to hospital in a serious condition following a single vehicle crash. (File photo)

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after they crashed in Coal Stream, MacKenzie District, early on Thursday morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand firefighter came across the crash on Albury-Fairlie Rd about 6.30am and alerted police and Hato Hone St John to the incident.

A police spokesperson said they responded to the crash at 6.37am and reports showed one person had been injured.

St John responded with one ambulance and one first response unit to the scene and crews assessed one patient at the scene who was taken to Timaru Hospital in a serious condition, a spokesperson said.