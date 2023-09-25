Water at western end of Caroline Bay rated 'poor' for swimming

The western end of Caroline Bay where the beach is carved by water from a stormwater drainage creek in which high levels of faecal pollution have been recorded.

Caroline Bay’s nationwide reputation as a good swimming beach over the summer months has received a blow with a negative rating from Environment Canterbury (ECan).

ECan’s annual Contact Recreation Report for the Canterbury region has downgraded the western end of Caroline Bay near the Benvenue Cliffs from fair to poor as a suitable place to swim.

“This site is affected by a stormwater outfall/creek where we have recorded high levels of faecal contamination,” Ecan’s surface water science team leader Shirley Hayward said.

“This is a long-standing issue. The Timaru District Council are already investigating issues with stormwater in this area to try and improve water quality.

“It’s important to note that this is only a small part of Caroline Bay, which has been previously identified as unsuitable, the rest of the bay remains swimmable.”

Hayward said discharges from Alliance Meatworks at Smithfield were not affecting water quality at Caroline Bay.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Another view of the contaminated creek.

The mid-section of the beach has been deemed as being “fair” for swimming based on data collected over the 2022/23 summer, the same as in 2021/22 after being “good” in the three previous summers. The problematic western end of the beach was “fair” in 2018/19 and 2019/20, “poor” in 2020/21, “fair” in 2021/22 and now back to “poor.”

Water quality at the nearby Timaru Yacht Club had been rated as “very good” for swimming.

Caroline Bay was amongst 45 other Canterbury coastal (estuary, beach and harbour) recreation sites and 57 freshwater (rivers and lakes) sites sampled each week over summer months by ECan staff for faecal indicator bacteria Escherichia coli (E.coli) and/or enterococci concentrations to establish suitability for swimming.

Surveys were also taken at freshwater sites where blooms of potentially toxic cyanobacteria could pose a risk to public health.

In other findings in South Canterbury, Lake Tekapo/Takapō Beach changed from good to very good and Opihi River/Ōpihi at SH1 improved from fair to good, as did Rakaia River at Gorge.

Lake Aviemore at Waitangi and Orari River at the Gorge sites saw a decline from good to fair, but remained generally suitable for swimming.

AL WILLIAMS/Stuff Water near the Timaru Yacht Club pier has been rated as “very good” for swimming.

Pareora River/Pureora at Evans Crossing changed from fair to poor.

In Timaru district, four water recreation spots were rated good for swimming, four fair.

Waimate district had the lowest ratings for the region with one very poor, two poor, five fair and one good.

Mackenzie district had three rated very good, three good and one poor.

Overall, ECan found by the end of the 2022/23 summer that 78% of coastal sites in Canterbury were generally suitable for swimming, with the number of sites suitable for contact recreation declining compared to previous years.

Nearly half of sites within Lyttelton Harbour/Whakaraupō and Akaroa Harbour/Whakaroa changed from being “suitable for swimming” to “unsuitable for swimming” over the previous two seasons.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Lake Tekapo/Takapō Beach changed from good to very good for recreational users in ECan’s latest Contact Recreation Report.

Detailed results for South Canterbury at the end of the 2022/23 summer with the previous (2021/22) summer’s grading in brackets were:

Timaru District

Hae Hae Te Moana River at Gorge (fair) fair

Ōpihi River at Saleyards Bridge (good) good

Ōpihi River at SH1 (fair) good

Ōpihi River at Waipopo Huts (good) good

Ōrāri River at Gorge (good) fair

Temuka River/Te Umu Kaha at SH1 (fair) fair

Waihī River at Gorge (good) good

Mackenzie District

Lake Alexandrina at bottom huts (good) good

Lake Opuha at Ewarts Corner Boat ramp (poor) poor

Lake Opuha at Recreation Reserve (very good) very good

Lake Ruataniwha at camping ground (very good) very good

Lake Tekapo/Takapō Beach (good) very good

Ōpihi River at SH79/Fairlie (good) good

Twizel River/Whakatipu at picnic area (fair) good

Waimate District

Pareora River/Pureora at Evans Crossing (fair) poor

Pareora River/Pureora at Pareora Huts (poor) poor

Hakataramea River at SH82 (fair) fair

Lake Aviemore at Te Akatarawa Camp (fair) fair

Lake Aviemore at Waitangi (good) fair

Otaio River/Ōtaia at Gorge (fair) fair

Waihao River at Black Hole (very poor) very poor

Waihao River at Bradshaws Bridge (good) good

Waihao River at Gum Tree Flat Rd (Don's Hole) (fair) fair