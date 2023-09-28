What's on in South Canterbury: September 29-October 1, 2023

Central South Island Charity Bike Ride competitors stop for a break near Lake Pukaki with Aoraki/Mt Cook in the background in 2021. The first training session for next February’s ride is on Sunday.

Friday

New Zealand Secondary Students Choir: 3pm at Craighead Diocesan School auditorium. The choir will present a wide range of music, from classical choir to gospel, jazz, modern and New Zealand and Pacific music. Featuring Timaru’s Sam Roadley. Tickets available at nz.patronbase.com.

5K Corporate Challenge: 6pm at the Caroline Bay Soundshell. A 5km run featuring at least five people from different workplaces. Race finishes where it starts.

Saturday

Blue Tones Live: 8pm at Hector Black’s, Timaru blues trio performing live.

Saturday and Sunday

Spring Has Sprung Show: From 8am on Saturday, jumping and hunting show at the Southern Canterbury A and P Show grounds, Hakataramea Highway, Waimate.

Airbrush Venturi Timaru: 9am to 4.30pm at Roncalli College. Deon Pateman, South Island regional teacher, will bring a wealth of commercial airbrush know-how. The course is 15 hours over the two days, and costs $350 with everything supplied.

Sunday

Variety Concert: 2pm to 4pm, presented by the South Canterbury Savage Club. Doors open from 1pm. Great raffles and great entertainment. $10, door sales only, cash only. Everyone welcome.

Open Day: 8.30am start, at the Pleasant Point Domain, a first training ride for the Central South Island Charity Bike Ride which is on February 22, 23 and 24.

Spring Race Day: First race is noon at Phar Lap Raceway. Free entry to the Timaru Harness Racing Club event for the family that will include a lolly scramble, hobby horse races, kids’ lucky numbers and more.

Ongoing

Guided Tours of Pleasant Point Railway: From Saturday to October 8, at 11am, noon, 2pm and 3pm, ride a Model T Ford railcar and have a museum-guided tour, with the driver giving a personalised 45-minute conducted tour around the site.

Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market: 9am to 12.30pm at 2 George St (in front of Speight’s Ale House), huge range of produce, arts, crafts, and food.

Temuka Community Market: 10am to 1pm at the Temuka town square – the restart of the weekly market, until further notice.

Geraldine Farmers Market: 9am to 1pm, at the St Mary’s Church car park, the return of the weekly market.

Waimate Community Market: 9am to noon on Saturday at Seddon Square in Waimate.

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday.

South Canterbury Museum: 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture. Latest exhibition Then-Now-Next.

South Canterbury Genealogy Society: 1.30pm to 3.30pm, every Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum. Members will be at the museum to assist other people with their family history queries.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St.

York St Gallery of Fine Art: Open Friday and Saturday, 11am to 3pm, and any time by appointment. Claire Forbes exhibition runs until October 12.

To feature in The Timaru Herald’s Weekend Pass email your event details to: editor@timaruherald.co.nz.