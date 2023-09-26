Acting mayor tight-lipped over restructure, citing confidentiality

Acting Timaru mayor Scott Shannon said it was his position not to comment on the restructure. (File photo)

Timaru’s acting mayor is not willing to make any comment on a proposed council restructure, described by the Public Services Association as “tone-deaf”, citing confidentiality.

Deputy mayor Scott Shannon, who is standing in for mayor Nigel Bowen who is on leave, said it was his position not to address questions relating to the restructuring, including whether elected members signed off on the proposal.

Last week, PSA organiser Adrian Mealing was highly critical of the way soon-to-depart Timaru District Council chief executive Bede Carran handled the proposal, saying the Union was informed the day after staff - making it impossible for them to attend.

Mealing said Carran had “failed again to be a constructive partner” with the PSA and expressed disappointment he “doesn’t seem to value meaningful engagement with us”.

Critical of the timing of the proposal during Mental Health Awareness Week, and just months before Carran leaves his role, Mealing also took a swipe at Carran’s use of consultants, and said one of the council’s financial issues was its “heavy dependence on costly contractors to undertake work that could be done by employees”.

Carran, who will leave the council in December, confirmed the proposal to restructure on Tuesday and said affected staff had been notified on Monday.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Soon-to-depart Timaru District Council chief executive Bede Carran confirmed the proposed restructure last week.

Carran has not said which departments or how many roles were likely to be impacted, but singled out customer service, financial responsibility and the importance of engaging the district’s diverse communities.

“These are challenging times for everyone, and as a council we are under no illusion that we have to ensure every cent we spend provides value to ratepayers.

“This is a very sensitive time for people involved, and it would not be appropriate for us to make any further comments about the proposal at this time.

“However, I also believe that providing high quality customer service, giving everyone the opportunity to participate and properly engaging our diverse communities is the foundation of strong local government.”

Supplied The email from Timaru District Council chief executive Bede Carran confirming the latest restructure to council staff.

In an email to all staff on Tuesday, Carran said the purpose of the proposal was to “outline cost-saving initiatives that would streamline and align services across the council” and they were “undertaking consultation and seeking feedback”.

He said it recommended the disestablishment of some roles and the creation of more “focussed and streamlined” roles.

Shannon said he was not aware of the concerns raised by the PSA when contacted on Friday afternoon, but said he would bring himself up to speed.

Shannon, who is a first-term councillor, was asked whether the PSA or council staff had raised any concerns with elected members, and if he held any concerns about the handling of the restructure or the timing of it.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Deputy mayor Scott Shannon, who is standing in for mayor Nigel Bowen in his absence, did not answer any of the questions relating to the proposed restructure. (File photo)

Shannon, who sits on the council’s people and performance committee, was also asked whether the committee had been made aware of, or signed off on, the restructure.

Responding on Friday evening, Shannon would not be drawn on the process or matters surrounding the proposal, citing confidentiality.

“As this is an employment matter, and I am very conscious of our team members’ right to confidentiality throughout the process, I won’t make any comment.

“Although elected members do employ the CE, our CE is responsible for our staff so it would be inappropriate for me to comment on employment matters.

“I know, this doesn’t address your questions, however, it is my position on the process.”

The proposal was the fifth restructure since Carran started in the role in December 2016.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen called on councillors to support an urgent review of council spending in March. (File photo)

Council finances under spotlight

In March, mayor Nigel Bowen asked councillors to support him in working with Carran to conduct an urgent review of his council’s spending on contractors and consultants amid “massive escalations”.

In August 2022, The Timaru Herald asked the council to release information on its use of consultants over the five years to 2022. According to figures released at the time, the total spend was just below $34 million, steadily climbing each year from $3.43m in 2018 to $10.37m in 2021, before dropping slightly to $10.2m in 2022.

On August 25, the council was asked to provide updated information on its use of consultants over the past year. That information is yet to be provided.

However, the council’s group manager commercial and strategy, Trudie Hurst, provided an update on Wednesday informing it would not be able to meet its statutory requirement under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act to provide a response within 20 working days.

“We have decided to grant your request. However, it will take us some time to prepare the information for release. We will send you the information by Friday 29 September 2023.

“We require additional time to produce this information as Audit NZ are currently on site,” Hurst said.

Supplied The total amount the Timaru District Council spent on consultants across three years, broken into costs associated with operating and capital expenditure.

Draft figures delivered during a workshop to bring councillors up to speed on the council’s use of consultants showed it was on track to spend more than $9.7m in 2023.

On Monday, Carran confirmed Hurst was one of two senior leadership team staff who had resigned from their positions.

Hurst was appointed commercial and strategy group manager in April, resigning after just five months in the role. Recreation and cultural services group manager Nigel Ingram had also resigned and would leave in November, a year after he was appointed.