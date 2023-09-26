Opuha Water Ltd names new CEO

Bjorn Triplow has been appointed the new CEO of Opuha Water Ltd.

South Canterbury irrigation co-operative Opuha Water Ltd has appointed a new chief executive.

Bjorn Triplow, currently the national water director for Downer NZ, will start in the position on November 6, chair Ryan O’Sullivan said.

Triplow would replace Andrew Mockford who left Opuha Water Ltd in July to become operations manager at Rangitata River Management Ltd.

Triplow has worked for Downer since July 2019 and prior to that, was with Citycare Ltd in Christchurch for 10 years.

“Bjorn has extensive experience in the civil water and infrastructure industries,” O’Sullivan said.

“In his current role, he had involvement with irrigation schemes which proved to be a catalyst for his interest in the role at Opuha.”

O’Sullivan said in Triplow’s management role at Downer he had been responsible for business development, stakeholder engagement, financial and commercial management, and operational oversight throughout New Zealand.

“Bjorn brings this very relevant and valuable experience to Opuha as we continue our commitment to enabling sustainable growth for the company and our community.”

Triplow had committed to being based locally during the week, with a medium-term plan to move closer to Pleasant Point. He currently lives in Christchurch.