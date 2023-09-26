South Canterbury to take on Poverty Bay as winning stretch rolls on

Oaul Fifita (with ball) challenges the Mid Canterbury line in Saturday's match. South Canterbury players, from left, are Zach McKay, Connor Anderson, Fifita and Tokomaata Fakatova.

With a home-town semifinal assured, South Canterbury flies north to take on Poverty Bay in the Heartland rugby competition on Saturday.

The long run of successive Heartland victories which began in 2019 was extended to 28 last Saturday when South Canterbury beat near neighbours Mid Canterbury for the Hanan Shield at Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch, the Crusaders’ home ground.

The match was the opener for a first ever triple header for provincial unions from the Crusaders franchise area.

After South Canterbury’s match, half an hour later, Canterbury played Tasman in the NPC (Canterbury winning 31-28).

The triple header ended with another Heartland game, West Coast against Buller. Buller upstaged their more fancied rivals to take the historic Rundle Cup, 29-11.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff South Canterbury Rugby CEO Tim Hyde-Smith.

“Having the three matches was targeted a couple of years ago, but Covid came,” South Canterbury Rugby Union chief executive Tim Hyde-Smith said.

“There was a good crowd and a good atmosphere. They had strong representation from the Coast. Hopefully, once we get our new stadium we could do some hosting of it.”

After Saturday’s matches, South Canterbury sit on 35 points at the top of the Heartland competition from Thames Valley, who were tipped over by North Otago at Maheno 34-33. Thames Valley have 27 points along with Whanganui.

East Coast are next on the ladder with 25 points.

South Canterbury’s rivals on Saturday, Poverty Bay, are on 15 points after two wins in seven matches.

Hyde-Smith said Pleasant Point would host South Canterbury’s semi-final match on October 14; if South Canterbury prevailed, the final would be played a week later at Temuka.

The Heartland rugby success was creating a “good vibe” in South Canterbury, Hyde-Smith said.

“The players and coaches have a good culture, and it filters through. Around town there’s a lot of talk.”

Saturday’s results: South Canterbury 50, Mid Canterbury 35; East Coast 29, King Country 11; Poverty Bay 31, Horowhenua Kapiti 17; North Otago 34, Thames Valley 33; Whanganui 36, Wairarapa Bush 18; Buller 29, West Coast 11.

Competition points after seven rounds: South Canterbury 35, Thames Valley 27, Whanganui 27, East Coast 25, North Otago 22, Wairarapa Bush 17, West Coast 16, Poverty Bay 15, Mid-Canterbury 14, Buller 13, King Country 11, Horowhenua Kapiti 11.

This Saturday’s draw: South Canterbury v Poverty Bay (Paddy’s Park, Patutahi), Thames Valley v East Coast, Mid Canterbury v Wairarapa Bush, King Country v Buller, West Coast v North Otago, Whanganui v Horowhenua Kapiti.