What's on in South Canterbury: October 6-8, 2023

Grace Siaosi, 3, smiles for a photo at the International Food and Craft Market in Timaru in 2022.

Saturday

NZ Bookshop Day: 11am onwards at Timaru Booksellers, 331 Stafford St, poetry readings, children’s story time, and more.

International Food and Craft Market: 9am to 12.30pm, at the Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market, 2 George St (in front of Speight’s Ale House), huge range of produce, arts, crafts, and food, live music. Third annual international market.

Spring Garden Walk Fundraiser: 10am to 4pm, Multiple Sclerosis South Canterbury fundraiser including eight gardens, displays and demonstrations, plant stall, also includes refreshments supplied by Altrusa Club Timaru, from 10am to 3.30pm. Tickets $25 and available from Stompz, The Shoe Shop, Temuka Pottery and Community House.

Totally 80s Show: 8pm at The Sail and Anchor, live music.

Ongoing

Guided Tours of Pleasant Point Railway: Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 11am, noon, 2pm and 3pm, ride a Model T Ford railcar and have a museum-guided tour, with the driver giving a personalised 45-minute conducted tour around the site.

Temuka Community Market: 10am to 1pm at the Temuka town square – the restart of the weekly market, until further notice.

Waimate Community Market: 9am to noon on Saturday at Seddon Square in Waimate.

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday.

South Canterbury Museum: 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture. Latest exhibition Then-Now-Next.

South Canterbury Genealogy Society: 1.30pm to 3.30pm, every Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum. Members will be at the museum to assist other people with their family history queries.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St.

York St Gallery of Fine Art: Open Friday and Saturday, 11am to 3pm, and any time by appointment. Claire Forbes exhibition runs until October 12.

