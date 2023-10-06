Council forks out more than $1m in consultancy fees to companies owned by acting managers

Jason Rivett, pictured addressing a Timaru District Council meeting in December 2022 when he was the council’s acting chief financial officer. His company, Ciclo Services Ltd, has billed the council more than $520,000 for professional corporate services this year.

Two of the Timaru District Council’s top billing consultancies for 2023 are owned by contractors it has appointed as acting group managers.

The council released figures on Friday showing it had spent $11.75 million on consultants this year.

Of that, $1.08m was paid to two firms owned by people who have held “acting” positions in the council’s senior leadership team during the year.

The figures, released under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act, bring the council’s total spending on consultants since 2018 to $45.75m.

Supplied The Timaru District Council's top 10 billing consultants for 2023.

In releasing the information, the council’s group manager of commercial and strategy, Trudie Hurst, said $11.75m represented 6.6% of the council’s total operating and capital expenditure for the year, and as a percentage it was comparable with previous years.

In September 2022, the council’s acting group manager commercial and strategy at the time, Jason Rivett​, said the spending on consultants for the five years prior equated to 5.3% of total expenditure for that period.

Rivett’s company, Ciclo Services Ltd, of which he is the sole director and shareholder, is listed as the fourth-highest billing consultancy for 2023, charging more than $520,000 for “professional corporate services”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru District Council chief executive Bede Carran will leave the role in December after he decided not to seek reappointment.

According to Companies Office records, the name of the company was changed from Jason Rivett Contracting Ltd to Ciclo Services Ltd in May 2020.

Rivett was acting chief financial officer for the council for a period from October 2020, before stepping in as acting group manager of commercial and strategy.

Hurst was appointed to that role in April 2023 and has since resigned.

The acting group manager of engagement and culture, Erik Barnes, is also the sole director and 90% shareholder of Auxilium, the third highest paid consultancy for 2023.

The company was paid more than $560,000 for professional corporate services and capital delivery.

Auxilium also made the list of top 10 billing consultants for the five years to 2022, having been paid more than $1m for infrastructure and strategic advice.

TIMARU DISTRICT COUNCIL Information released by the Timaru District Council shows the top 10 billing consultancies over the five years to 2022.

At a meeting in April, councillors discussed the use of consultants. Councillor Allan Booth raised frustrations about the practice of using consultants to fill positions, saying “they seem to hang on in other roles” after the council has filled a vacancy.

He also raised concerns about the amount paid to consultants, saying: “We have a consultant that’s earned $1.01m … in the past three years part-time, and if you annualise that, that’s more than the chief executive’s earnings.”

As of 2022, the council’s chief executive, Bede Carran, was paid a salary of $310,149 for the top job.

Carran confirmed that Barnes and Rivett had held roles as contractors rather than employees.

During a workshop, to bring councillors up to speed on the council’s use of consultants in July, Carran explained the Local Government reforms of 1989 gave preference to using the private sector over in-house delivery, and legislative requirements meant the council had to use consultants for certain work.

Other reasons he listed included: capacity constraints; a shortage of skills; demand for certain sector expertise; HR, finance and resource planning costs efficiencies; and professional requirements such as High Court action.

In June, the council’s massive capital works programme prompted senior staff and councillors to raise concerns about the impact of heavy workloads on staff.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru District Council group manager of infrastructure Andrew Dixon raised concerns about the impact of a massive capital works programme on staff during a meeting in June.

At the time, group manager of infrastructure Andrew Dixon told councillors the capital works programme had increased from $35m to more than $80m in five years, and said the council needed to scope additional resource, warning: “We are, at the moment, potentially breaking some people.”

The council hired the services of 116 consultants in 2023. That number was well back on the previous five years, with 160 consultants used in 2018, 166 in 2019, 201 in 2020, 231 in 2021 and 247 in 2022.

In 2023, the five biggest spending departments accounted for more than $4.1m of the bill. They were road/street landscapes ($1.69m), subsidised road capital expenditure ($846,000), planning ($569,000), commercial and strategy management operations ($505,000) and waste minimisation operations ($503,000).

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Timaru District Council’s planning department topped the list for the number of consultants used in 2023 with 27 hired.

In terms of the numbers of consultants hired, by department, planning topped the list in 2023 with 27 consultants billing $569,574. It was followed by park and recreation management expenses ($92,357) and urban water capital expenditure ($448,280) with 14 each, and urban water operations ($433,030) with 13.

The amount spent by the chief executive’s office in 2023 was well up on the year before, increasing from $209,000 in 2022 to $360,000. In 2018, that department spent $47,000 on consultants.

The amount spent on consultants in 2023 equates to 18.74% of the projected rate take ($62.7m) in the 2022-23 Annual Plan.

In comparison, the amount spent in 2018 amounted to 7.23% of the rate take projected in the 2017-18 Annual Plan ($47.49m). In 2021, it was 19.37% of the projected rate take in the 2020-21 Annual Plan ($53.56m).