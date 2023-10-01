Timaru's 'Tornado' strikes again on way to world title fight

Kaitlyn Tucker in the ring ready to fight.

Muay Thai fighter Kaitlyn ‘Tornado’ Tucker of Timaru continues to knock over opponents and now has a world title fight in her sights.

The children’s toy store manager travelled to the Gold Coast a few months ago to take on a wily veteran Leonie Macks who held an Australian title back in 2016.

“The fight was five three minute rounds and went the full distance but I won every round and it was a unanimous decision,” Tucker says.

“It was a fun fight, action packed from start to finish.”

Last weekend Tucker fought Nong Mai, a Thai fighter, at the Capital Punishment promotion in Porirua.

“I didn’t know how old she was or her style other than that she was from Thailand.”

During the fight Mai varied her style from southpaw to conventional fighting stance but it did not assist her cause.

supplied Tucker delivers a kick blow to her Australian opponent Leonie Macks on the Gold Coast.

“My style was really effective; I could tell I was hurting and moving her. She lacked a bit of weight and power though she made up for that in experience. She has had 97 fights.”

Tucker drove Mai to the floor six times in the first round then lost a point after landing an accidental late knee shot.

“That was a big deal. If the fight was close I could have lost.”

To make sure this would not eventuate, Tucker says she “turned up the heat” in the second round.

“I knocked her down with some knees; she got up. She was very resilient.

supplied Tucker, right, and Leonie Macks exchange jab punches during their fight.

“After I struck her head with an elbow and a knee to the face she collapsed on the ground midway through the second round.

“I instantly felt sorry for her. I never want to hurt someone, I just like to win. But that’s the fight game.”

Until the final knockdown, Tucker said both fighters were smiling and enjoying the fight.

“She recovered. I contacted her coach to make sure she was alright.”

Other than a sore toe and receiving a push kick on her nose, Tucker came through the fight unscathed.

The victory has opened up the prospect of a world title fight in Cairns.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Kaitlyn Tucker pictured at her day job managing a children’s store in Timaru.

“I don’t have all the information because I’ve been focussed on my most recent fight.”

Tucker says while a date has been set for December 16, the WBC Muay Thai promoters have not yet formally announced the fight.

Details about who her opponent will be are sketchy as well; all Tucker knows at this stage is that her name is “Jesse.”

“I’ve just been focussing on one fight at a time and I’ll take on each challenge as it comes. My coach (Scott Tweedie) has seen her fight. I trust him matching me with someone I’m capable of beating in a fight.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Tucker training at Lucky Nine Gym in Timaru.

“I never thought I’d get this opportunity. Breaking into Australia was a big step for me and now I’m going for the world title.”

Never out of training, Tucker says she won’t have to diet to meet the 64kgs weight and is not fazed whether the fight is five two minute or five three minute rounds.

“I hope to go a few days early to acclimatise. I’m a home body. My fiancee Ben Millington is a huge support. I wouldn’t do all the travelling without him.”