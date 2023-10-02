'Impact player' used in IPL-style tournament at Pleasant Point

Travancore Warriors player Manna Singh winds up to attack a Quilon Raptorz bowl during the Timaru Champions League T20 tournament at Pleasant Point on Sunday.

Organisers of an Indian Premier League (IPL) styled cricket tournament at Pleasant Point on Sunday say they introduced a first for New Zealand cricket, the use of an impact player.

“It’s the first time in New Zealand cricket history,” one of the organisers, Anoop John, said. “It’s like football; you bring in a player as a substitute to bat or bowl or both.”

Using an “impact player” followed another innovative measure for the Timaru Champions League T20 tournament.

In March, the tournament organisers, John, Jithin Poulose, Alex Paul and Subin Poulose, held a player auction at Timaru’s Harlequins clubrooms in which team “owners” bought players for their four teams, not bidding with cash but using a points sytem.

Prior to play on Sunday, a formal opening ceremony was held in which the national anthems of New Zealand and India were played. Rebecca Joshua introduced the four teams and Pleasant Point Cricket Club captain Roger Buckingham spoke.

National Party candidate for the Rangitata seat in the upcoming general election, James Meager, opened the tournament.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Bijin Paul of the Quilon Raptorz follows through after delivering his bowl.

While Timaru players featured prominently in each of the teams, Travancore Warriors, Quilon Raptorz Kottayam Kingfishers and Trissur Tuskers, a sizeable number of players travelled from Dunedin, Christchurch and Auckland to made up the numbers.

Each team played two matches, with the Raportz looking to be possible tournament winners.

“The Raptorz are the strongest team; they won two out of two,” John said.

“There was some good quality cricket and the weather was very nice.”

supplied/Stuff Captains in the Timaru Champions League T20 Tournament line up before play commences. From left, Ritto Thomas (Tuskers), Aneesh Bose (Kingfishers), Mathew Varghese (Raptorz) and Anoop SB (Warriors).

The Raptorz’ double victory assured the team a finals berth next Sunday. Tuskers have been eliminated but will still play the finalist, Raptorz, starting at 10am with a decider between Warriors and Kingfishers to decide the other finalist. The final starts at 1.30pm.

After last Sunday’s matches, players from out-of-town returned to their homes but came back for next Sunday’s session.

John said the winners would receive a trophy and medals. Amongst other prizes, there would be one for the best Timaru player.

The weekend’s results were:

Raptorz (135/4, off 17.1 overs) defeated Warriors (134/4, 20 overs), by six wickets; Raptorz (154/6, off 20 overs) defeated Kingfishers (127/9, 20 overs) by 27 runs; Kingfishers (163/3 in 17 overs) defeated Tuskers 160/8, 20 overs) by seven wickets; Warriors (184/7, off 20 overs) defeated Tuskers (153, all, out) by 31 runs.