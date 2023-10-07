Councillors share views on Timaru's $11.75m consultancy bill

Timaru’s councillors have shared a range of concerns and ideas for curbing spending, after the release of the council’s consultancy bill for 2023.

Last week, the council confirmed it had spent $11.75 million on consultants for the year, bringing the six-year running total to $45.75m.

The council’s finances have been under the spotlight since it released figures in 2022, showing it had spent almost $34 million on consultants in five years.

In March, mayor Nigel Bowen asked councillors to support him in requesting an urgent review of spending amid “massive escalations”, and at a workshop in July chief executive Bede Carran delivered draft figures showing council was on track to spend $9.7m on consultants in 2023.

At the time, Carran said he did not expect the numbers to “change much” between the draft and final reports.

After the release of the final figures on September 28, The Timaru Herald put a series of questions to councillors. They included whether they were concerned about the amount being spent on consultants, if they were surprised by the $2m increase between the draft and final figures, if they believed there was any hope of reducing the spending, and how they would do so.

Supplied The total amount Timaru District Council spent on consultants across three years, broken into costs associated with operating and capital expenditure as presented to councillors at the workshop in July.

Bowen, and councillors Stu Piddington and Allan Booth, were on leave and all indicated they had limited internet access. However, Booth said he was aware of the final numbers and was “very concerned” by them, “especially the blow-out”.

Peter Burt and Owen “OJ” Jackson said they were not prepared to comment on the matter.

In explaining his position, Jackson said: “With some experience in the media, I can see where the narrative is heading, and quite frankly, I’m too busy preparing our CPlay team to open an incredible fun and free playground for our community that will have immeasurable health and well-being benefits for all.”

Ratepayers had contributed more than $1.3m towards the $2.98m playground which was being constructed at Caroline Bay. Jackson chaired the committee of volunteers behind the venture. Last week, CPlay volunteer Roselyn Fauth said it was hoped the playground would open before Christmas.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff CPlay at Caroline Bay is expected to open by Christmas.

All other elected members responded, and shared a range of concerns and possible solutions.

Cr Sally Parker said she agreed $11.75m is “a lot of money being spent on consultants”.

“It’s a tough situation with regulatory commitments and ensuring we are progressing forward and serving our district while competing against private companies who pay substantially more, resulting in a challenging environment for TDC to employ the expertise we need.

“Council is actively looking at ways to reduce spending through our current work streams and a report is pending,” Parker said.

Cr Michelle Pye said she was not surprised by the increase as draft accounts were “always subject to change”.

“I have concerns about all money council spends. I would not be doing my job properly if I wasn't concerned about how we spend ratepayers' money. However, ratepayers need to understand exactly what is included in the consultant costs, and this is why council held a workshop on this topic recently.

“As an example, consultant costs include costs for engineers for infrastructure projects and costs for council to obtain consents for projects. Council has to operate in the same regulatory environment that all individuals and businesses operate in. This has become more and more complex over the last six years.

“For example, council were required to obtain a resource consent for a water pipeline across the Ōpihi River and were required to get (from memory) seven ecological reports for this consent. These reports along with the actual consent application would generally all involve consultants. This is normal for any business seeking resource consents.”

Supplied The Timaru District Council's top 10 billing consultants for 2023.

Pye said she was hopeful of reducing the bill in the future, and believed simplifying the complex regulatory environment New Zealand operated in would be a good start.

“I hope they will be reduced, and we do have a focus on that. However, at the same time, in order to get some projects completed, if we do not have capacity within council, we will need to use external resources.”

Deputy mayor Scott Shannon said council expenditure was closely scrutinised and the way ratepayers’ money was used, to deliver for the community, was “front of mind for every elected member”.

“There does need to be some context applied to the term consultant though, as it includes costs for projects or activities that can’t always be completed in-house due to regulatory requirements, resource capacity, or specific expertise requirements that don’t normally exist within council.”

He said he was not surprised by the $2m increase between the draft and final figures.

“It was a genuine expense, so at the end of the day, merely a coding issue in what were draft accounts.”

Asked if there was any hope to reduce the bill, and how he would do so, Shannon said: “We will continue to examine costs and look for opportunities to bring activities and functions in-house wherever practicable, and if it makes good sense to do so, keeping in mind that in order to complete projects and comply with regulatory requirements there will always be a need for external expertise in some spaces. Also, like every employer of qualified personnel, council is affected by a challenging employment market and inflationary pressures certainly don’t help.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru District councillors in October 2022, from left, Stu Piddington, Stacey Scott, Michelle Pye, Scott Shannon, Mayor Nigel Bowen, Allan Booth, Sally Parker, Gavin Oliver, Peter Burt and Owen ‘OJ’ Jackson.

Cr Stacey Scott said she took her role as a councillor very seriously when it came to “councils’ commitment to fiscal responsibility and accountability”, and she believed there was hope for reducing the spending.

“There is a strong willingness by councillors and senior management to reduce these overheads. Finding the right balance between reducing consultants’ costs and maintaining the capability to deliver with limited internal resources can be a challenging task.”

Scott said she was also not surprised by the $2m increase, as draft figures were “always subject to change”.

Scott said consultants were often engaged to provide specialised expertise and that could lead to “more informed decision-making, improved efficiency, cost savings, or enhanced service delivery”.

She said there were “plenty of opportunities” to reduce the consultancy bill, including exploring opportunities to collaborate with other public or private entities, such as neighbouring councils.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru District councillors, at a meeting in 2022, supported mayor Nigel Bowen in his request for an urgent review of council spending on consultants and contractors in March 2023.

“Pooling resources, expertise, and costs can be an effective way to address common challenges and reduce the need for individual council expenditures on consultants.”

Continuously reviewing the councils’ consultants’ engagements to ensure they aligned with current needs and priorities, was another possibility, as was monitoring the performance and outcomes of consultant’s engagement to assess their effectiveness and value for money, Scott said.

Cr Gavin Oliver said he was concerned by the consultants’ bill, and surprised by the increase on draft figures.

“I have concerns about the amount being spent on consultants, as any councillor does. That is all part of the job. As elected members of the community, we are forever striving for efficiencies within the business.



“I was surprised by the extra $2m in added consultants’ costs, but I am realistic in the fact we are currently working on some big bodies of work that include the District Plan review and LTP review.

“These are large reviews that will shape our district’s future for many years, so they will need the professional advice required to make sure we get it right the first time.”

Oliver said a lot of cost pressure comes from the legislation proposed by central government, which local councils had no “reign over ... adding to councils’ need to use consultants”.

Oliver was hopeful of a “huge reduction in consultant costs” once those were completed.

“I would hope over the next year or two we can start to reduce these figures because we cannot keep putting our ratepayers through double-digit rate rises.”