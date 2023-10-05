Council considers demolition consent for holdings company

Buildings set for demolition include buildings from the former Majestic Theatre, centre, and the buildings to its immediate left.

Plans to demolish a row of buildings in Timaru’s CBD to make way for a greenspace are being considered by the council, after it asked its holdings’ company for more information including confirmation it had consulted with Heritage New Zealand.

Timaru District Holdings Limited (TDHL) lodged an application for consent to demolish the buildings from 101 to 107 Stafford St on August 15. The buildings include the former Majestic Theatre which was built in 1929.

On September 21, Timaru District Council group manager environmental services Paul Cooper said the council had requested further information from TDHL before it could continue to process the application.

That included a site layout plan, the nature of earthworks including excavation depth and fill height, and to confirm a “realistic, high-level programme and timeframe for the redevelopment of the site”.

The council also asked TDHL to confirm it had consulted with Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga over its plans and to “provide evidence and/or archaeological authority for the proposal”.

“An archaeological authority should be applied for, as it is possible, and likely, that items of significance may be unearthed during the demolition and earthworks, given the heritage building located directly to the south of the site, and that the existing buildings on the site were constructed pre-1920.”

Supplied/Stuff A rendered image of what the greenspace will look like once the buildings on Timaru's Stafford St are demolished.

The heritage value of the buildings prompted Timaru-based urban design expert Nigel Gilkison to ask the council to put a stop to the demolition plans “before it’s too late”.

Gilkison said the buildings were an important part of the town and should be “incorporated as an integral part of the current CBD regeneration plans”.

The council also asked TDHL to provide details of planned landscaping, including the materials, plant species and heights, the type of lawn proposed, the location and design of lighting and plans for maintaining the space during the consent period.

“TDHL have provided the further information requested. That information is under consideration to complete an assessment and recommending report to the decision maker,” Cooper said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Some of the buildings on Stafford St which will be demolished if the council issues a consent.

He said the council had also suggested there was an opportunity to better incorporate the historic character of the area and adjacent buildings in the open space, as well as CPTED (Crime prevention through environmental design) principles.

TDHL bought the properties from 101-123 Stafford St, opposite the Theatre Royal and a planned heritage hub, in September 2018 for $1.7million.

They included the former National Mortgage & Agency House, the former Union Bank of Australia, the Majestic Theatre, and buildings between that and the Gladstone Board of Works Building.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The bluestone building which housed the Union Bank of Australia, was completed in 1877. It is unlisted but is proposed to be Category B listed as part of the Proposed District Plan.

The demolition plans did not include the National Mortgage & Agency House or the former Union Bank of Australia, which were located from 119 to 123 Stafford St.

The former Union Bank of Australia building, made of Timaru bluestone, was completed in 1877 and was unlisted but proposed to be listed as Category B as part of the Proposed District Plan.

At the time of announcing the demolition plans, TDHL general manager Frazer Munro said its other properties, from 117 to 119 Stafford St, were to be maintained and restoration options investigated. Meanwhile, the building at 123 Stafford St was being maintained, he said. There were no firm offers being considered for the properties at the time.

Supplied An artist’s impression of the hotel that was proposed for a 2000m² site on Timaru's Stafford St. The hotel was deemed no longer viable in January.

When it purchased the properties in 2018, TDHL said it intended to “enable the sites to be combined and on-sold to a developer as a single 3700m² site”.

Since then, it has called for expressions of interest from developers.

A proposal by Thompson Engineering and Construction to build a hotel on part of the site, was accepted in July 2022. However, in January 2023 TDHL confirmed it had bought the properties back with the company behind saying the hotel project was no longer viable.