Shearers sharpen skills at Waimate for Trans-Tasman test

New Zealand representative Nathan Stratford, of Invercargill, on his way to winning the New Zealand Open Winter Comb Machine Shearing Championship in Waimate on Friday.

The country’s leading shearers and wool handlers were in action at the Waimate Shears New Zealand Spring Shearing Competition today ( in preparation for a Trans-Tasman test against their Australian counterparts later this month in Australia.

Team member Nathan Stratford, of Invercargill, showed he was getting into top form when he took out the New Zealand Open machine shearing winter comb title, beating five other competitors in the 10 sheep shear final.

Jack Fagan of Te Kuiti was runner-up, and Brett Roberts of Mautaura was third.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Colin Dennison of Kurow contesting the New Zealand Open Winter Comb final.

Other New Zealand team members, machine shearer Leon Samuels, also of Invercargill, woolhandlers Cushla Abraham (Masterton), Tia Potae (Harataunga, Kennedy Bay), and blade shearers Tony Dobbs (Fairlie) and Allen Gemmell (Lowburn) were also competing in Waimate preparing for the test to be held in conjunction with the Australian National Shearing and Woolhandling Championships at Jamestown, South Australia, on October 20.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff New Zealand machine shearing representative Leon Samuels, of Invercargill, gets the sheep ready for the competition.

In the senior winter comb final, with each contestant shearing five sheep, Matt Taylor (Kurow) staged an upset yesterday, beating Aidan Tarrant (Taumarunui) who had been favoured after winning the week before at Alexandra in the first round of the season’s competitions for senior and open grade shearing. Taelor Tarrant (Taumarunui) was third.

Open, senior and junior wool-handling were also held at Alexandra, while junior, intermediate and blade shearers were having their first competitive outing for the season in Waimate.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Ruby Stone (Waimate) works hard in the shearing competition.

Waimate Shears president Warren White said entries were a little down on last year with 45 entered in shearing and 50 in wool handling. However, the organisers were still pleased and had received strong support from sponsors.

“It’s free to get in, and we’ve got a wool expo on as well.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Chris Vickers (Palmerston) in the open machine shearing.

Woolhandling finals and an evening speed shear were also held on Friday. The action resumes at 7am tomorrow, ) and concludes with entertainment and a band playing after the final event of the day.

Next weekend the shearing and woolhandling competitions continue at the Ellesmere A&P and at the Poverty Bay A&P Show.