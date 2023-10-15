Three people injured after car rolls in Timaru

A person has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash in Timaru on Saturday night. (File photo)

Three people have been sent to hospital after the car they were in rolled in Waimataitai, Timaru on Saturday night.

Emergency services responded to a single vehicle crash on Selwyn Rd about 10pm.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle had rolled, and the crash had temporarily blocked one lane.

Hato Hone St John responded with one ambulance to the scene.

A St John spokesperson said ambulance officers treated and took three patients to Timaru Hospital. Two people were in a moderate condition and the other person was in a minor condition.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) responded with crews from Washdyke and Timaru to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the car overturned and assisted with scene protection until a tow arrived for the vehicle, a FENZ spokesperson said.