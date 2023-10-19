What's on in South Canterbury: October 20-23, 2023

At a dance rehearsal prior to the Pasifika Ō Aoraki Festival last year are, from left, Leilani Tealei, 7, Evie Malama-Tuisaula, 8, Amele Vuetaki, 7, and Arcadia Anglem-Tasi, 9.

Friday

Kiwi Eagles Experience: 8pm at Boiler House Bar and Eatery, Timaru, Hell Freezes Over, with special guest. Tickets are $30 per person from the bar, or at: kiwieaglesexperience.flicket.co.nz.

Friday and Saturday

Pasifika Ō Aoraki Festival: 9am to 3pm, Friday, 11am to 2pm, Saturday, an annual festival being held over two days for the first time, a celebration of the region’s Pasifika community. Cultural learning hubs and performances at Ara gymnasium on Friday, and a Pasifika market and performances on Ara field. Free entry.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Waimate 50 Mount Shop Horsepower Hill Climb: The town’s annual major motorsport event, with Hayden Paddon in attendance. Meet the drivers at 3.30pm on Friday at Seddon Sq, with the Horsepower Hill competition beginning at 8am on Saturday.

Saturday

Twizel Kindergarten’s Garage Sale Trail: From 8.30am, maps available from Wolds Place for a koha. There will also be a market, a bake sale, and a bouncy castle.

Saturday and Monday

Iris Garden Open Days: 1pm to 4pm, both days, at the Makikihi Iris Garden, behind the Makikihi Country Craft shop, and then October 28, November 4, 18 and 25, and December 2 and 9. Come along and see irises flowering, plants for sale and iris group members will be present.

Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Waimate Bookarama: 10am to 4pm each day at the Waimate Museum grounds. Books, bake sale, white elephant, and a sausage sizzle. Eftpos available for book sales. Runs until Thursday.

Sunday and Monday

Steam and Crafts at Pleasant Point Railway: 10.30am to 4pm, approximately 20 stalls selling an assortment of items, Steam Locomotive Ab699 from 1922 and the 1925 Ford Model T Rail car will both be operating giving rides. There is free entry to the fair but normal charges apply for the railway rides.

Ongoing

Caroline Bay Children’s Train: 1pm Saturdays and Sundays, and during school holidays, weather permitting, the Lions Club of Timaru Host train runs.

Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market: 9am to 12.30pm at 2 George St (in front of Speight’s Ale House), huge range of produce, arts, crafts, and food.

Temuka Community Market: 10am to 1pm at the Temuka town square – the restart of the weekly market, until further notice.

Geraldine Farmers Market: 9am to 1pm, at the St Mary’s Church car park, the return of the weekly market.

Waimate Community Market: 9am to noon on Saturday at Seddon Square in Waimate.

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday. On now is the 78th Alpine Energy Art Awards and Annual Exhibition 2023, runs until November 19.

South Canterbury Museum: 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture. Latest exhibition Then-Now-Next.

South Canterbury Genealogy Society: 1.30pm to 3.30pm, every Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum. Members will be at the museum to assist other people with their family history queries.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St.

York St Gallery of Fine Art: Open Friday and Saturday, 11am to 3pm, and any time by appointment. Robert Ireland exhibition runs until November 30.

