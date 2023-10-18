Dog infringement notices up 42% in Timaru, with more owners failing to register dogs

Members of South Canterbury Dog Training Club during a walk at Pleasant Point recently. Mayor Nigel Bowen has referenced the high rate of dog ownership in the district and says dog ownership is a luxury.

The number of people fined for failing to register or microchip their dogs in the Timaru District has increased by 42% in the past financial year.

In her annual dog control report for the 2022/23 financial year, delivered at the Timaru District Council meeting on Tuesday, environmental compliance manager Deb Fortuin said there were several points worthy of comment.

Those included a 42% increase in the number of infringement notices issued, from 292 the previous year to 501 in the year to June.

“This is largely due to an increase in owners failing to register dogs and failure to microchip dogs.”

Fortuin said the number of complaints about barking dogs had also increased by 13%, taking the total number for 2022/23 to 510.

“This has been particularly draining on resources as barking dog complaints can take a significant amount of officers' time to resolve,” she said.

She said there had also been an increase in the number of reports of dog attacks, and incidents of dogs rushing other animals, up from 49 to 64, representing a 23% increase.

However, there was a reduction in the number of reports of dogs rushing people, from 67 to 55.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru District Council group manager of environmental services Paul Cooper says it has become more challenging for the council to collect money.

“Enforcement action in these cases vary from a written warning with loss of responsible ownership policy status to infringement fines, menacing/dangerous dog classification, or a prosecution seeking the destruction of the dog, in the worst cases.”

Two hearings, both relating to appeals against menacing dog classifications following dog attacks, were held during the year. One failure to register a dog had been appealed to the District Court, and the owner was issued a fine of $600, she said.

Delivered by the council’s licensing chief inspector and enforcement officer, Sharon Hoogenraad, who was standing in for Fortuin at the meeting, the report prompted questions and ideas on how to improve the numbers from elected members.

Councillor Owen Jackson asked how the increases compared to other areas.

Senior animal control officer Jo Hamilton said she did not know the specific numbers, but said talking to colleagues, “dog attacks, in particular, are up across the board”.

In August, The Timaru Herald reported on the neighbouring Waimate District Council’s numbers for the year, which showed a decrease in the number of dogs registered, and the only increase in service requests was due to reports of barking dogs up from 38 to 54.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru District councillor Owen (OJ) Jackson has asked how council was mitigating lower registration numbers and suggested it look at incentives as an option.

Jackson also asked how the council was trying to mitigate the lower registration numbers and suggested incentives, referencing a Far North council that partnered with a pet food company to give out dog biscuits.

“They got 650 more registrations,” he said.

Hamilton said they had sent text reminders this year, and that had been a success.

“I do believe that the cost of living is to answer for a lot of people not being able to afford dog registration, as they typically would in previous years,” she said.

The council’s group manager of environmental services Paul Cooper said collecting money had become more of a challenge than in previous years.

“There has been a noticeable increase in people registering their dogs late, or not registering at all ... even when we fine people, the people paying their fines has decreased as well.”

Noting the “the large amount of dog ownership per capita ... in our district”, Bowen said dog ownership was a luxury.

“People, and they can say they can’t afford this item, ah it’s an item that maybe they shouldn’t have had in the first place and that’s some of the education that we need to do. The cost over [the] life of a dog is phenomenal.”

Councillor Gavin Oliver asked about free or low-cost microchipping, which Hamilton said the council had recently started offering again after Covid put a stop to the clinics.